THE CUTTING EDGE

MATATU: As the regulator of the public transport industry, the NTSA should embrace innovations that can restore sanity to the chaotic sector, says Bosco Gicheo. The shuttle services being offered by mobile app hailing firms, he adds, have lately made travelling not just safer but also convenient and exciting for commuters — a contrast to the nasty matatu rides we are forced into. “The NTSA should be more innovative and come up with regulations that will grow this urban transport mode instead of just rushing to ban it. Let’s not love to thrive in chaos.” His contact is [email protected]

INNOVATION: It was only a matter of time before Uber got into the matatu business, remarks university don X.N. Iraki, seeing this developing further to usher the cab-hailing firm into trucking and even airlines. However, he adds, those who devised the NTSA regulations never foresaw Little Shuttle coming through. Prof Iraki is now calling for a change of the regulations, especially the requirement of sacco membership. “Kenya is a hotbed of innovations where regulators play a catch-up game with innovators. We must let innovations blossom like flowers in the summer rain. How else do we create jobs for the next generation?’’ His contact is [email protected]

CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE: Also appalled by the fatal ferry incident in the Likoni Channel, Prof Maina Muchara says that even as he sends his condolences to the bereaved family, he is convinced that this is a case of sheer criminal negligence. The ferry firm’s CEO, he adds, should “be held personally responsible". The prow on a ferry, he states, is not a decoration. “It’s for safety and costs almost nothing to repair. Deploying a defective ferry is criminal negligence. The CEO, technical manager and supervisor should be in the dock. This is a case that the DCI should put in much zeal to save other lives." His contact is [email protected]

‘KENYAN ENGLISH’: Language is, indeed, dynamic, says Kisumu resident Richard Aoko Oketch, seemingly ironically. “As a linguist and language guru, I’m appalled at the misuse of terms and words by Kenyans, including some broadcast journalists.” The most abused words and phrases include “actually, maybe, both me and you, and cartel”. Others are “my names are, we just happened..., what’s your take..., and so on”. At this rate, he believes, of course tongue-in-cheek, that “we may soon need our own distinctive Kenyan English Dictionary.” His contact is [email protected]