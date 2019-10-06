THE CUTTING EDGE

'MIRAA'-CLE SPEEDSTERS: As the traffic police and the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) grapple with the mounting problem of road carnage, Thomas Were wonders why miraa-carrying vans are allowed to be driven at breakneck speed from Meru to the JKIA, Nairobi, endangering lives. “If the idea is to deliver fresh miraa cargo to the airport, why not use refrigerated trucks instead? Can you imagine how the roads would be if all the vans delivering flowers and other fresh horticultural produce to the JKIA were also driven at such speeds?” His contact is [email protected]

MOCKING SAFETY: The reference to “safe abortion” is one that Peter Githae says he finds so glaringly cruel, the grammatical correctness of the phrase notwithstanding. While it makes perfect sense to ensure that would-be mothers have access to “safe abortion”, where there is a direct danger to their own lives, a decision which must only be made by qualified personnel, Peter wishes this would have been called something else. “Just how can an abortion be safe when it kills the unborn baby?” Society should be talking about the promotion of safe sex and establishment of safe homes for the unwanted babies as the solution to the crisis, not “safe abortion”. His contact is [email protected]

CRIMES OF PASSION: Alarmed at the increasing incidence of young people brutally killing one another at universities and elsewhere in shocking cases of love gone sour, Njuguna Mwaniki says this is a huge national crisis that calls for special efforts to sensitise youth to shun relationships until they are old enough to get married. Certainly aware that this is easier said than done, Njuguna has a word of advice that he hopes many will heed to avoid grave danger: “If your partner keeps on threatening you with death, do not wait for it to happen. Please report the matter to the police or the college and other authorities and, for heaven’s sake, run for your dear life.” His contact is [email protected]

GHOSLY PASTIME: Kenya may have copied a lot from the West but Mathew Mwangi is not amused that younger Kenyans, especially in Nairobi, have embraced Halloween. “This October festival that originated in the West celebrates darkness, evil spirits, death, violence and the occult. Children dress up as demons, alter egos and monsters and this is disguised as just some harmless fun.” Even companies and shopping malls are using the fad in their marketing promotions. “I urge the church and the government to prohibit such celebrations.” His contact is [email protected]