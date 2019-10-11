THE CUTTING EDGE

HEALTHCARE CRISIS: The pilot Universal Health Care (UHC) programme in Kisumu County is bound to record a dismal performance because of poor treatment of health workers, claims Damson Opiyo Onger. It is quite a tall order, he adds, to expect people who have not been paid their salaries for three months to deliver when they are demoralised. Damson wishes the county leadership could address the crisis with the seriousness it deserves, instead of just making empty promises. The failure of the pilot, he adds, does not augur well for the UHC, a pet project of President Uhuru Kenyatta. His contact is [email protected]

UNFAIR POLICE: With the apparent blanket targeting and blatant harassment of boda-boda riders, life has become pretty difficult for even those genuinely seeking to eke out an honest living and cater for themselves and their families, says Mike Opondo. “Boda-boda operators face a lot of challenges. Despite having insurance cover, driving licences, two helmets, and two reflector jackets, the police will still look for an offence to pin on them." And it doesn't end there. When they are hauled in court, they are slapped with heavy fines, of up to Sh15,000, without considering their ability to pay. “That we are living in a beastly society is not a lie, though many of the riders are, indeed, lawbreakers." His contact is [email protected]

ROADBLOCKS: Police have chosen to ignore the tough directive by their boss, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Hilary Mutyambai, to only have roadblocks mounted with express instructions from regional chiefs, says Charlie Kamanga. “For them, it's back to the good old days of extorting bribes from motorists openly on most roads.” With the ongoing reconstruction of the James Gichuru-Rironi section of the Nairobi-Naivasha highway, the wayward officers, he adds, have set up their “toll station” at Chunga Mali overpass in the Limuru. The IGP, he pleads, needs to crack down on the rot. His contact is [email protected]

HERO ATHLETES: Members of the triumphant Team Kenya from the just-ended World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, deserve a mighty round of kudos, says Taabu Tele. He, like many other Kenyans, is thrilled by the performance of the Kenyans, who came second to the mighty United States of America. "An irreplaceable lesson from our successful athletes is the guaranteed rewards of merit and hard work." The national pride and glory that the athletes have brought to the country from their exploits in international competitions, he adds, shame the cheap attempts at ethnic balancing in selections that have been made in other sports at the expense of merit and competence. His contact is [email protected]