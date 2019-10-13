THE CUTTING EDGE

DEN OF CORRUPTION: Ardhi House, the Lands ministry headquarters in Community, Nairobi, Judith Ondeko says, is, rather sadly, notorious for its endemic corruption. To get one’s lands documents, including title deeds, processed, one must be prepared to give a big kickback or be sent away empty-handed, or eventually give up after waiting for too long in vain. However, she is disappointed to note that the supervisors never bother to come out of their big offices to monitor how their juniors serve the public. This, she laments, needlessly creates room for the latter to flout the ministry’s pledge for increased efficiency. “For how long will this go on?” asks Judith, whose contact is [email protected]

RECLUSIVE MINISTER: Some of the Cabinet secretaries, Githuku Mungai notes, “are rather obscure” while others continue to hog the national limelight. Says he: “We all know the visible CSs, and I do not need to name them, but I will name the leading one, the Interior ministry chief, Dr Fred Matiang’i. I think the most reserved CS, who is almost a hermit, is Lands CS Farida Karoney.” According to Githuku, Farida is one of the least-heard from or about, “and yet we have a number of serious pending matters or problems to do with land”. His contact is [email protected]

UNWILLING NURSE: An encounter that John Guchu had at a mission hospital in Murang’a County has left him seething with anger, days later. He had a patient admitted to the hospital unconscious, having suffered a head injury. On going back to check on the progress several hours later, he was stunned by a request to have someone stay in the hospital “to assist and alert the doctor should another problem arise”. He found this rather strange as that is the work of health workers. On requesting to have the patient discharged, he was told to pay Sh7,500 for the drips and a lab test. “Should we bring our own nurses to take care of our patients?” His contact is [email protected]

SOOTHING MUSIC: Music is important as a means of expressing feelings and to reduce stress, remarks Japheth Amugada. “It plays a more important role than just being a source of entertainment. When you hear a song, you try to understand what message the singer wants to convey.” He is therefore challenging the secular musicians to compose songs with meaning as music is about passing useful messages and not just jumping up and down repeating the same words. His contact is [email protected]