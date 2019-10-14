THE CUTTING EDGE

ELIUD 1:59: Among the many people showering praise on marathon superstar Eliud Kipchoge for racing into the annals of history along the streets of Vienna, Austria, on Saturday morning, is an elated Henry Lisege. The Nakuru resident wants a singularly big local honour for him. “Kenya, his country of birth, has entered the Guinness Book of Records. Safaricom, on top of its special 1,590 bundles gesture during the event, should consider permanently renaming M-Pesa as “Eliud 1:59”. This will immortalise this great achievement for Kenya by Kipchoge.” His contact is [email protected]

LAW-BREAKING POLICE: While the hardworking Mombasa County traffic marshals have lately been doing their best to regulate traffic flow during peak hours, especially in the mornings, Carey Yiembe laments, Nyali Police Station is not helping their cause. “Every morning a police Toyota Land Cruiser ferrying suspects from the station to the Shanzu Law Courts is always driven on the wrong side, against oncoming traffic, on Moyne Drive during the rush hour.” The traffic boss in the coastal resort town, Carey says, should immediately intervene to stop this potentially deadly racket before another nasty accident hot on the heels of the ferry tragedy. His contact is [email protected]

DARKNESS: Vandals, Nyamweya Bw’Omari reports, stole a 200-metre electricity cable from Nyanturago at Keroka, Kisii County, on August 8, disconnecting power supply and condemning the residents to pitch darkness at night. On September 3, having got tired of waiting, Namweya reported the matter to the local police before recording a complaint at the Kenya Power office in Kisii Town, and was assured that it would take a week to restore power. He has since called the utility several times but the affected people still have to contend with the darkness, more than two months later. He wonders what else he and his neighbours need to do to get their power back. His contact is [email protected]

PUBLIC DAYS: There are far too many free days, remarks Francis Njuguna, alluding to the restored Moi Day, celebrated on October 10, which had been scrapped following the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution in a bid to consolidate the national heroes day. “Seeing how badly the country is fairing economically, one would have expected fewer holidays and more working days.” He wants an assessment of the impact of the high number of free days on the economy carried out. His contact is [email protected]