PATIENT CARE: Responding to a complaint by John Guchu against a mission hospital in Murang’a County, Nakuru resident Maiko Sunzuki says it’s not uncommon for hospitals to ask relatives to offer someone to stay behind and assist in managing a patient. “They are called attendants. In fact, it helps the kin to monitor their patient’s progress and minimise nursing charges. In India, a patient must be accompanied by an attendant on admission.” Maiko, who sounds knowledgeable about medicare in India, adds: “John should be grateful that in Kenya one can stay longer in hospital after an operation. In India, it’s a maximum of three days and seven days after a transplant surgery.” His contact is [email protected]

ROAD WORKS: Following his recent complaint about the pathetic condition of the Maasai Lodge-Nazarene University road, at Ongata Rongai in Kajiado County, Charles Jowi is pleased with the quick response by the authorities. By October 12, a Chinese contractor had started patching up the huge potholes. “When completed, it will be a huge relief to us motorists. The contractor should also address the lack of drainage.” He calls for action against the owners of buildings that discharge raw sewage into the road at night. “It’s immoral,” says Charles, whose contact is [email protected]

OLD ROAD: The state of Lusui-Vokoli road, built by the early Quaker Missionaries when they established their headquarters at Kaimosi, in today’s Vihiga County, in 1902, is pathetic, moans Japheth Amugada. The road was meant to be a shortcut to Kakamega Town, the headquarters of the then-North Kavirondo region. It’s also too narrow. “A driver must stop where there is some little space to allow the other to pass. Feeder roads are much wider and can easily accommodate two lorries. The road bosses from Vihiga, which has 90 per cent, and Kakamega, some 10 per cent, should ensure that this 117-year-old road is widened and made all-weather.” His contact is [email protected]

‘AMANDA BRIDGE’. The proposed bridge over the Likoni Channel in Mombasa, Shukri Osman proposes, should be named Amanda Bridge in memory of the four-year-old schoolgirl who drowned with her mother after their car slid off the ferry into the Indian Ocean recently. Shukri is full of praise for Kenya Navy divers and other local and foreign experts who recovered the two bodies and the car after nearly two weeks. But he hopes the Kenya Ferry Services will exercise more care and diligence to enhance safety on its vessels to avert a recurrence. His contact is [email protected]

GREAT HERO: Superlative, magnificent, unparalleled and peerless are words that barely describe marathon superstar Eliud Kipchoge’s excellent run in Vienna on Saturday morning in the spectacular record-breaking event, says Robert Mukirae. As if defying the popular old saying, “those whom the gods seek to destroy they first make mad”, he adds that “Kipchoge dared and has been raised to the heavens and placed in the pantheon of the greatest heroes on the most honoured of seats” at the global high table. He concludes: “For us mere mortals, it’s only fitting that we are eternally grateful for having witnessed this. Congratulations, Eliud!” His contact is [email protected]

EXAM SECURITY: Though she abhors the cheating that had come to characterise national exams, Priscilla Njeri is concerned about the heightened security measures being put in place by Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha and his Interior counterpart, Dr Fred Matiang’i. “Were all these guns, helicopters and threats there when the two sat their exams? This security thing is being taken too far.” She would rather see the sign: Silence! Exam in progress. Her contact is [email protected]