THE CUTTING EDGE

SAFETY IN THE RAINS: The short rainy season is here again and many roads, especially the murram ones, have become almost impassable, says F. Mukembu. Keenly following the destruction caused as some motor vehicles have been swept away and drivers and their passengers hurt or killed, Mukembu hopes the motorists realise the grave danger that lurks out there on the flooded roads.” He advises motorists and pedestrians to be more conscious about safety. Self-discipline and a sense of responsibility, he concludes, are vital to avoid deadly accidents. His contact is [email protected]

****

CORRUPT POLICE: Wayward police officers at the Government Vehicle Check Unit (GVCU) are notorious for extorting bribes, charges Dickie Mbithi. The most notorious group that has been preying on government drivers, he adds, often operates on Lang’ata Road, Nairobi, hiding behind the need to monitor the misuse of government vehicles to solicit bribes. “The work of the police is to enforce law and order, but the GVCU officers just demand bribes from GK drivers at the Madaraka Estate roundabout. At one time they stopped me and told my boss they must be given money whenever they stop government vehicles.” Let Inspector-General Hillary Mutyambai act quickly. His contact is [email protected]

****

RULE OF LAW: Failure to implement the country’s basic laws as recorded in the statute books inevitably results in political instability, dysfunctional leadership and poor management of resources, remarks Njogu Karugia. This, he adds, is the problem that largely ails Africa today, where a few individuals create a system that serves their own interests. “We may have the best laws but each and everyone must be held accountable so as to bring about real change, as where there is a will, there is a way.” He says one needs to only pick one country and evaluate its implementation and enforcement of the law to confirm whether or not it is stable. His contact is [email protected]

****

SILENT PERFORMER: Still waters run deep, remarks David Thairu, in response to Githuku Mungai’s criticism of Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney. “The CS personally responds to requests for help.” David recalls her intervention “after being made to go around in circles by some lands officers”. Not so helpful, he laments, was Tourism’s Najib Balala, whom he had requested on Twitter to reinstate the Sunday KWS bus service to the Nairobi National Park for local tourists, who cannot afford private means, but the minister blocked him instead. His contact is [email protected]