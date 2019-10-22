MILITARY HELP: As the rains pound most of the country, this may not seem like such a crucial thing but Job Momanyi will not forget any time soon the thrill he felt recently when he saw images of the Kenya Defence Forces personnel supplying water and food to starving people in the remote north. This corporate social responsibility by the military, whose key job is to protect our borders, he adds, is certainly the way to go, especially since there are not any roads to speak of in this vast and faraway location. “But the KDF can fly in relief supplies to curb the people’s suffering. After all, this kind of service is the standard practice in many other countries.” His contact is [email protected]

***

BLOWN CHANCE: The tourism authorities missed a great marketing opportunity by failing to capitalise on superstar Eliud Kipchoge’s historic sub-two-hour marathon in Vienna, Austria, says Geoffrey Sendeu. This, the tour guiding veteran laments, is the second such missed chance, the other having been First Lady Margaret Kenyatta’s participation in the 2014 London Marathon. “The private sector has been in the forefront, aggressively showcasing the country’s tourist attractions. Why have a big marketing budget that is not properly used?.” His contact is [email protected]

***

RECYCLED HEADS: Following a public uproar over the revelation that ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru had appointed the late politician Robert Kochalle as a member of the Kenya Film Classification Board, Timothy Mwirichia notes, his name was quickly substituted with that of his widow, Charity. This, he adds, naturally raises the pertinent question as to whether she merited the appointment or even qualified for the job. “We need to end this culture of recycling some familiar names in public sector appointments as there are many other, younger people who should also be given a chance.” His contact is [email protected]

***

SOMBRE TAXMAN: There is poor customer care at the Kenya Revenue Authority offices, including the Times Tower headquarters in Nairobi, claims William Mbugua. Taxpayers, who are ready and willing to meet their obligations, he adds, often find themselves having to deal with some unhelpful and gloomy KRA staff. “Sometimes, going to the KRA offices feels like walking into a mortuary, with the staff looking rather demoralised and unwilling to give any meaningful service. When approached, they pretend to be busy. It’s like they fear that some action will be taken against them. KRA stands to lose a lot.” His contact is [email protected]

***

DANGER ZONE: The Likoni Channel should be declared a major danger zone and extra precautions taken to ensure the safety of the people crossing to and from Mombasa Island daily, urges local resident Justin N. Nkaranga. The crossing, he adds, must be among the riskiest in the world, of course, alluding to the recent incident in which a woman and her young daughter drowned after their car slid off a ferry into the Indian Ocean. “There is a whole yard of some mangled motor vehicle wrecks, which lies right on the sea bed. I hope that, with such a declaration by the authorities, the ferry users will from now on approach this crossing with some extra caution.” His contact is [email protected]

***

PROSTITUTION: Some of the mushrooming massage parlours in Nairobi and other towns are nothing but disguised brothels, charges Mathew Mwangi. Mathew has also noted an increase in the number of striptease clubs in the city. Says he: “Nairobi and Mombasa should not be allowed to be turned into cities of vice. This old trade does contribute to the massive spread of STIs and underage sex trafficking, increased immorality, broken marriages and even domestic violence.” His contact is [email protected]