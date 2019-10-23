DEBT HOLE: The raising of the national debt ceiling by Parliament to a sky-high Sh9 trillion without working to boost productivity in all the main sectors will just create a huge hole that will quickly drag the country into the abyss, warns a terribly worried Wambu Misheck. And he cannot help faulting the MPs, many of whom may not even be well versed in financial matters, for simply acting at the behest of some finance gurus and technocrats with vested interests in the matter. Financial discipline and prudent management requiring belt-tightening, he insists, are the only means to pull the country out the haemorrhaging being inflicted by the mounting debt. His contact is [email protected]

STALLED PROJECT: For the past two months, works on the Mamboleo flyover in Kisumu Town has stalled with the contractor having apparently moved out, Charles Akelo reports. He’s disappointed, as motorists now have a pretty hectic time navigating a muddy one-kilometre stretch with numerous huge waterlogged potholes. Ironically, it is this same road project that President Uhuru Kenyatta commissioned not long ago. Works on the flyovers at the Ahero and Kericho junctions has also stopped. Charles urges KeNHA to shed light on the problem. His contact is [email protected]

UNFAIR FARE: For quite a long time, Mombasa resident Edwin Kariuki laments, the residents of the Mishomoroni area on the outskirts of the coastal resort town have been condemned to paying very high fares when commuting to and from the town centre. “During the rush hour, one ends up paying double the normal fare, which is Sh30. Why can’t the fare be regulated so that it’s the same from morning to evening?” Many locals, Edwin adds, opt to walk in protest, disappointed that the fares are not commensurate with the distances covered. He hopes the county Transport executive will urgently look into the matter. His contact is [email protected]

BETTING CRACKDOWN: Though sports betting has become a big menace, with many young people getting addicted to it, Andrew Khaemba is upset about the draconian actions being taken by some overzealous government officials that threaten to push the gambling firms out of business. “Why aren’t they also targeting tobacco and alcohol manufacturers, who are raking in millions from their deadly products?” According to Andrew, some of these habits are actually matters of personal choice and, hence, no need for moral policing. His contact is [email protected]

OUT OF EARSHOT: After he fuelled his matatu at a petrol station on the Kisumu-Bondo road in Siaya County in the morning of October 19, Willis O. Aguko says the vehicle developed engine trouble almost immediately. His mechanic suspected bad fuel and, on opening the fuel tank, found that it had water instead of petrol. He reported the matter to the police. But his calls to the Energy Regulatory Commission using their hotline numbers were not picked up. He would now like to know how the ERC can help him to get justice from the errant petrol station. “How can one reach the ERC when in need of help? Shouldn’t the fuel retailer meet the repairs of my matatu?” His contact [email protected]

OVERWEIGHT IN UNIFORM: Congratulating police and the military for their spectacular displays during the 56th Mashujaa Day celebrations at Mama Ngina Drive in Mombasa, Wornicks Gisemba says a few of them drag the rest behind by taking some of the gloss off the performances. He cites the lack of fitness of some of the men and women in uniform, and yet this is a key determinant in recruitment into the forces. Doubting the efficiency of the overweight soldiers and police, he asks the bosses to act. His contact is [email protected]