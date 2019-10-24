THE CUTTING EDGE

ILLOGICAL PROJECT: Kenyatta National Hospital’s latest proposal to build a private hospital in Nairobi is, to Benjamin Ashuma, out of some confounded logic. While the proponents of the private venture say it will generate more income and, therefore, the funds to efficiently run the public institution, Benjamin is not impressed with that line of argument. The KNH board, he explains, should have foreseen a situation where the hospital will be unable to offer reliable services as most doctors will prefer to work in the private one and earn more money. “The value of the public hospital, which is serving the majority ordinary Kenyans well, will be seriously diminished.” His contact is [email protected]

****

BLEAK FUTURE: The closure of a once-prominent multinational flower company in Kericho County, Lodrine Olocho moans, has left hundreds of employees staring at a bleak future. But he was even more saddened to hear that journalists were not only denied access to the farm to assess and report on the situation but also physically assaulted by guards. This, he adds, is an assault on the freedom of the media. The sudden shutdown, he warns, will be a big blow to the workers, who were just beginning to come to terms with the farm’s retrenchment plan. His contact is [email protected]

****

DIPLOMATIC RIDE: The completion of the new Australian Embassy on Limuru Road, near Gigiri in Nairobi, says Joseph Kodonyo, provides a good opportunity to demonstrate that there is more to international diplomacy than merely establishing representation between two countries and exchanging envoys. He and a friend of his wish the embassy leadership could carry out some really useful social responsibility programmes by teaming up with the KeNHA to upgrade the section from Village Market to Two Rivers Mall. “It is narrow and pothole-ridden, and yet all would desire a smooth ride to the embassy.” His contact is [email protected]

****

RUINOUS RAIN: Rain may be a blessing, but the ongoing heavy downpours are wrecking infrastructure, institutions and homes, laments Jim Webo. Just back in Nairobi from a tour of western Kenya, Jim says when the rains subside in December, as predicted by the Met, the Kisumu-Busia highway will require massive repairs. He also wishes the authorities could sensitise school heads and homeowners on the need to instal lightning arresters to prevent deadly strikes. “These devices are quite affordable. Please help to save lives.”