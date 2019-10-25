EYE TESTS: The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), Ken Butiko reports, surprised many matatu and other public service vehicle drivers on Wednesday, when it took to the roads in a new safety campaign and flagged some of them down, only to subject them to blood pressure and sugar-level checks. However, Ken would also like to see drivers undergo eye examinations. “They should also be required to produce mandatory eye-examination reports every year, because many of them could be having poor eyesights and may, therefore, be endangering their own lives, those of their passengers and also of other road users.” His contact is [email protected]

***

BANK LOANS: A good number MPs, Fredrick Njoka notes, have opposed the proposal to repeal the interest rate cap legislation, and he does not understand why. While the capping of interest rates was intended to ease and promote borrowing, he is convinced it has had the contrary effect. Fixing the rate at which banks and other institutions can lend to their customers, has badly hit the expected beneficiary, the common man, who has been “deprived of credit at the expense of the corporates and the well-to-do in the society”. Many people, Fredrick claims, have been pushed into borrowing “expensive money from mobile app firms, which are actually shylocks.” His contact is [email protected]

***

ALL THE BEST: Go for it, is Chris Kiriba’s rallying call to the 2019 KCPE and KCSE exam candidates. They, he advises, “would do quite well if they recalled that nothing great was ever achieved without zeal and enthusiasm”. The candidates, he urges, should go to the exam room with the right mindset and everything else will just fall in place. “It doesn't pay to ruin all the years of hard work with a one-day event. The academic seeds they have sowed, weeded and watered can only be sweet, if they are harvested in a calm and tranquil environment.” His contact is [email protected]

***

CLASS WAR: He doesn't say whether he has lately been reading the classical works of German political philosophers Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels, but there is an unmistakable echo in Brian Gakuo Maitai's warning about a looming class struggle. Says he: “Judging from the way the drivers of the numerous fuel-guzzlers on our roads show their disdain for the pedestrians, the next civil unrest in the country will be a class struggle.” According to Brian, he can foresee a time when the majority poor and angry people, unable to bear it anymore, will target the luxury cars belonging to the rich under the guise of expressing their genuine grievances on various issues, including bungled elections. His contact is [email protected]

***

IDENTITY THEFT: Losing the national identity card could just be the source of grave danger to the holder, warns Joe Ngige Mungai, worried at the possibility of crooked people coming across the document and putting it to criminal use. Says he: "If you lose your ID, you become a potential prisoner over a crime committed by others using it. If your lost ID is recovered at a crime scene or is used to commit a crime such as withdrawal of funds and/or for mobile money transfer, you'll be jailed, though innocent.” The Registrar of Persons, he urges, should look into ways to ensure that a lost ID cannot be used. “Simply issue another number and delete the lost ID from the system,” he proposes. His contact is [email protected]