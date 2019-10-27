THE CUTTING EDGE

MESSY RUIRU: The small rural town of Ruiru, northwest of Nairobi, which has a good number of factories and other businesses, is in a total mess. Tractors owned by Kiambu County and private individuals often dig up pipes, disconnecting water supply or messing up the drainage and sewer system, laments Njeri Njuguna. This year alone, Njeri reports, she has witnessed three broken pipes, where pedestrians have been forced to master the art of hop, step and jump, risking falling into the muck strewn all over or onto the numerous heaps of soil in the estates and bus termini. She asks local MP Steve Kingara and county officials to clear the mess. Her contact is [email protected]

DATA BUNDLES: As gigantic telco Safaricom rolls out voice and data goodies to mark its 19th anniversary, J. Majiwa says the smaller competitors have no choice but to also embrace the provision of non-expiring tariff bundles. Majiwa advises Airtel and Telkom, particularly, not to drag their feet in implementing this generous offer if they hope to hold onto their subscribers and continue the rivalry to at least chip away at Safaricom’s market leadership edifice. He concludes: “Something that one has bought should not just expire after a short while.” His contact is [email protected]

FILTHY CAR WASH BAYS: The “village has come to Nairobi”, remarks city resident Diana D’Souza, disgusted with the failure by the county authorities to stop the mushrooming “filthy car wash bays” at Lavington Mall and Olenguruone roads in the otherwise posh Lavington suburb. Says she: “These people are destroying these and other roads. And the garbage generated by them is choking the drains, and the overflow ultimately drains into Nairobi River. Despite Nairobi recently hosting the Blue Economy summit and other big international meetings, the authorities and some of the residents just pay lip service to the cleanup efforts.” Her contact is [email protected]

LOST IN TRANSLATION: The eagle, lawyer Njora Waweru says, “exudes strength, speed and grace. No wonder it adorns the crests of many countries. Even the Bible praises it.” Isaiah 40:31 says: "....They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary.” David, in 2 Samuel 1:23, says: “They were swifter than eagles; they were stronger than lions.” On the other end of the spectrum are the “ungainly and repulsive” vulture and hyena. But the word used in the Kikuyu Bible to define the eagle, he points out, is “nderi”, the vulture. “Talk of losing the real meaning in translation!” His contact is [email protected]