THE CUTTING EDGE

SGR DISQUIET: While the SGR is a welcome major infrastructure project to ease cargo and passenger transportation, as has happened since the completion of the Mombasa-Nairobi section, Barre Shetto is concerned about the simmering discontent over it. He says it should complement trucking and not kill the business of road operators, who have invested heavily and served us well for years. “We are beginning to see disturbing trends akin to the rebellion that started in some of the oil-producing regions of West Africa in opposition to government plans.” His contact is [email protected]

LOAN TROUBLE: A long-time Airtel customer — since when it was known as Kencel, Celtel and Zain — Peter Mwangi says when it launched Kopacash, an online loan service, he quickly signed up and has been repaying promptly. On September 29, he took a loan for three weeks. But just before he started repaying, he received a message that his loan account had been locked. He promptly contacted customer care, who cited a system problem and referred him to their Nakuru shop. He still cannot repay his loan but has been fined 10 per cent of the principal as a late payment fee! His contact is [email protected]

SPEED MANIACS: As the NTSA advertises the availability of the new speed governors that it has approved for public service vehicles, the speed maniacs continue to behave badly in Nairobi, says city resident Diana D’Souza. Apart from the errant bus and matatu drivers, she adds, some private motorists have joined the fray. They race against one another, “zigzagging in and out of lanes”, endangering their lives and others'. She recalls her three narrow escapes, when she was almost pushed off Waiyaki Way. “Why can’t the government instal CCTV cameras to take these crazy drivers off the roads? Are they waiting for another grisly accident and then talk about what needs to be done?” Her contact is [email protected]

PLEA BARGAINING: For the third time in as many months, James Muthui says, his curiosity has been highly aroused after hearing Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji talk about how looters of public coffers are rather leniently treated should they cooperate with his department and enter into plea bargains. These people, who will have been enjoying the fruits of their illegally obtained wealth, he adds, are then asked to pay three times the amount of money they had embezzled then serve a jail term of not less than six months. But James is not amused with the secrecy. “Please, publicise these cases to serve as a deterrent to the would-be thieves.” His contact is [email protected]