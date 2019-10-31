THE CUTTING EDGE

CORRUPT OFFICIALS: As Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i is profusely lauded for his recent raid at the Directorate of Civil Registration, Nairobi, to flush out corrupt officials in suspect issuance of birth certificates, James Muthui would like to see more blood spilt in other government offices in a bid to streamline the delivery of basic public services. James says that Dr Matiang’i’s big broom should also be extended to the Immigration Department, “where the renewal of passports takes several months, if the applicant is not willing to give a bribe”. His contact is [email protected]

DANGER SPOT: Getting into the Westlands-Redhill Bypass from James Gichuru Road and the extremely chaotic Waiyaki Way is a nightmare for drivers, says Dipak Kumar Ghosh. The ABC Place junction, he warns, is a major traffic disaster waiting to happen. Squarely to blame are the indisciplined drivers who engage in dangerous antics and recklessness. According to Dipak, the priority should be to enforce order for a smooth traffic flow along these key roads. What is sorely lacking, he laments, is proper traffic planning for motor vehicles to move effortlessly through this section. In the meantime, erect a signboard to warn motorists of the danger lurking out there. His contact is [email protected]

STAFF HOUSES: Having complained over a year ago about the appalling condition of Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) flats in Mombasa on the way from Moi International Airport towards the town centre, David Jasondu says that he was pleased about the recent feedback from a local resident that the buildings have been refurbished and “now look super”. The KRA and other organisations that provide staff housing, David appeals, must always strive to regularly maintain and make them more habitable. “Having proper and decent housing is an incentive to workers and contributes to increased productivity,” concludes Jasondu, whose contact is [email protected]

CONGESTED TOWN: Anyone visiting Kisii Town for the very first time, Kelvin Mwenda says, will encounter one major inconvenience: the irritation of having to deal with the consequences of a rural 24-hour agriculture-based economy teeming with human and vehicular traffic. As you approach the town, one of the manifestations of the mess to come is the heavy congestion at Daraja Mbili Market, nearly six kilometres away. The county government should build more roads and pavements, he says. His contact is [email protected]