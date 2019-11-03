THE CUTTING EDGE

FERRY SAFETY: Tired of seeing top officials shedding crocodile tears after tragedies and natural calamities that claim innocent lives, such as the recent Likoni ferry twin deaths, Habil Odongo, also responding to the challenge to do something for the country, says he has some expertise to help secure the lives of ferry commuters. Habil, who won a youth creativity competition some years ago and was sponsored for training as a fabricator in Queensland, Australia, has designed a metallic barrier that he is willing to fit on mv Harambee and the other ferries free of charge if the Kenya Ferry Services allows him to do so. His contact is Tel 0727665108 or [email protected]

DANGER AT JKIA: There is some essential work that the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) needs to urgently do at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Nairobi, before someone gets badly hurt on leaving Gate 1E at the arrivals lounge. Nakuru-based physician Dr Karania, who seems to be a regular traveller through the airport, says there is a dangerous slope that passengers, especially the elderly ones, have to carefully manoeuvre or risk serious injuries. “I’ve witnessed many incidents involving some old travellers, with their bags falling and rolling down, with nobody to assist them. KAA must quickly act on this one to make it safer.” His contact is [email protected]

CHAOTIC BODA-BODA: Taxi bikes were meant to supplement public transport, Frank Laurence says, and also create jobs for youth. His only misgiving is that this mode of transportation was sanctioned without NTSA formulating proper rules and policies and apt punishment for those who flout them. And this coming after the endemic matatu fiasco. “All the riders should be licensed by an official body and trained by experts. It would also be good to check their mental health status, as some may be suicidal”, and conduct random Alcoblow checks. His contact is [email protected]

RECKLESS CYCLISTS: Boda-boda riders, Joe Musyoki says, should realise that other road users “do not possess telepathic skills or chameleon’s eyes to see them in the most unlikely of places, like when they tail a motor vehicle at close range, attempt to overtake from the left side or whiz past between two motor vehicles at night without lights”. While crossing or driving along the roads, Joe advises, be careful not to hit or be hit by the many reckless motorcyclists. “Can all the boda-boda riders, for once, just reciprocate the kind gesture?” His contact is [email protected]