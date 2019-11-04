THE CUTTING EDGE

NEGLECTED ROAD: During a recent outing to the Fisherman’s Camp on the shores of Lake Naivasha, Carol Rotich says that she was terribly appalled at the horrible condition of Lake Road, which serves this vital tourist attraction and the local flower farming community. It has huge potholes, nay, ditches and trenches that are quite difficult to manoeuvre by car to reach the lake. “There are many tourist attractions along this particular road,” says Carol, calling on the Nakuru County Government to liaise with the Tourism ministry and repair it. His contact is [email protected]

INTEREST CAP LAW: On the interest rate cap, Ken Butiko says, the MPs rooting for the retention of this law are wrong. He singles out Kiambu MP Jude Njomo, the originator of the cap, for criticism for vowing to shoot down President Uhuru Kenyatta’s suggestion that it should be repealed as it has not benefited the common man, for whom it was intended. “Which common man are they talking about? Let them do their analysis on the banks’ loan books and they will realise that interest capping has thrown the common man and small businesses into the jaws of shylocks. They are either misinformed on this or they are out for selfish interest.” His contact is [email protected]

SHODDY WORKS: The drift from the Village Market shopping mall to the Australian High Commission in Nairobi, D.M. David moans, “has never been without potholes in the past 10 years”. Whoever gets the occasional contract to fill them, he remarks, “must love the good fortune of substandard work (minimal cost) and resultant renewal” of the deal. This is home to a good number of Cabinet Secretaries and even Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. Besides, the area is prone to flooding due to poor drainage. His contact is [email protected]

AMENITIES: The residents of Garden Estate, on Nairobi’s northwestern outskirts, just like their counterparts in other suburbs, feel let down by the city county’s roads department, says Ruth Gituma. She insists that they pay land rates and rent and, therefore, deserve to have amenities provided by the leadership. “Whenever you speak, you are heard. Lately, the Garden Estate road all the way from Roasters to Oak Place has gaping potholes, which motorists have to navigate. With the onset of rains, it’s even worse, not to mention the darkness. Can we have these potholes fixed and the vital link road lit up? I believe all the residents pay taxes,” she says. Her contact is [email protected]