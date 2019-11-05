GIRL POWER: The release by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics of the official 2019 National Census report, which indicates that there are more women than men by over half a million, is significant, says Wornicks Gisemba. That means it is high time the country set its priorities right with regard to the crucial issue of gender balance and equality. “Women should make use of their higher numbers to fight for, and win, elective posts and achieve the same political representation as men instead of sitting back and waiting for nominations”. Women, he explains, should now no longer be perceived as a disadvantaged or minority group. His contact is [email protected]

WOMEN NUMBERS: Also on the census, university don X.N. Iraki says the naked lie that some Kenyan men have been using to get multiple sexual partners, which is claiming that there are far too many women than men, has finally been exposed. The associate professor at the Business School of the University of Nairobi, who also lays claims to being a certified dowry negotiator, adds: “That there are only 466,600 more women than men is statistically insignificant. I expect dowry to go up since there aren't as many women as was wrongly believed.” His contact is [email protected]

TRAMPLING ON RIGHTS: The authoritarianism rampant during the single-party era under Kanu rule, especially in the 1980s and ’90s, appears to be creeping back, remarks Gisemba Natwori. He cites the recent cancellation by the authorities of a political rally organised in Bomet County to protest against evictions from the Mau Forest complex as among recent examples. The other, he adds, is the outlawing of a public lecture at the Technical University of Mombasa by a top economist, Dr David Ndii, and the veteran lawyer, activist and renowned constitutional expert, Prof Yash Pal Ghai. “Honest and wise leaders listen to divergent views,” concludes Gisemba, whose contact is [email protected]

GARBAGE MENACE: Nairobi resident Mary Kinuthia is surprised that the city county leadership has not realised it is being shortchanged by the companies contracted to cut grass on the roadsides in the Kileleshwa, Valley Arcade and Lavington suburbs. The grass is often stuffed into sacks that are then strewn all over the place, an eyesore the residents want removed immediately. Mary also urges the county to install garbage bins at all matatu stages and also remove another source of garbage — roadside umbrella food kiosks and car wash bays. Her contact is [email protected]

POLITICAL FRIENDS: A case of Saul-turned-Paul, perhaps, remarks Ruth Gituma, waxing biblical about the ongoing developments on the campaign trail in the November 7 Kibra parliamentary by-election. She cites the surprising conversion of some politicians to back the people they were vehemently opposed to in the not-so-distant past, a “confirmation that, in politics, there are no permanent enemies, only permanent interests. Not long ago, some of the politicians now jointly drumming up support for one of the candidates could not see eye to eye, then Saul turned Paul....” Here contact is [email protected]

EXHAUST SMOKE: Andrew Limo points at the high incidence of pollution in the Indian capital city, New Delhi, and the reported cost to Kenya of $1 billion from environmental pollution. “The motor vehicles with faulty engines belching hazardous gases into the air cause respiratory diseases and contribute to the rise in cancer cases. We have just secured one environmental feat, Mau Forest complex, one of the green lungs of Kenya. Can we, with the same zeal and resolve, now rid our roads of smoking vehicles before they turn our cities into gas chambers?” His contact is [email protected]