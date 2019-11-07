THE CUTTING EDGE

POOR MOBILE NETWORK: He won’t assume the lofty office of Safaricom CEO until early next year but Sammy Mburu, of Vikwatani Mishoromoni, in Mombasa County, says the best Christmas gift Peter Ndegwa can give him and his neighbours is a reliable mobile network. Though located only 11 kilometres from the coastal resort’s CBD, to make a call from Vikwatani one must do it on a hilly place. Besides business opportunities slipping away, even when he is at home, Sammy’s contacts often get the message that he cannot be reached whenever they call him. His contact is [email protected]

****

FAMILY PLANNING FACTOR: The national population census report is out and some people are contesting the numbers in heated debates, remarks F. Mukembu. His word of caution, though, is that, before disputing the results, if they reflect on it they will realise that “there are other overlying factors which can validate the report”. The high cost of living, he strongly believes, is one of them. “Family planning has come into play as some women use contraceptives for up to five years. Let’s do some simple arithmetic. If 10 children are born every day, this translates to 3,650 children. Taking the mortality rate into consideration, then the results are true.” His contact is [email protected]

****

THARAKA-NITHI POPULATION: Numbers don’t lie, or do they? poses Ruth Gituma, on the results of the 2019 national census report officially presented to President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi, this week. And some politicians are already figuring out what to do with the figures for their selfish gain. The political strategies are meant to enable them to have the maximum impact come the 2022 General Election. But what has really surprised Ruth is the reported population of Tharaka-Nithi County, “were former President Mwai Kibaki got the swing vote for his re-election”. With the “drastically low population”, she wonders what could have happened. Her contact is [email protected]

****

FOOTBALL POLLS: The forthcoming Football Kenya Federation elections, Peter Ndichu Monimbwe says, present a great opportunity to put the management of the popular sport in the hands of competent people who also have the love of the game deep in their hearts. He also hopes for credible elections this time around, right from the sub-county level. The 470 delegates, 10 from each county, will elect the national office, says Peter, the Githunguri Youth Sports and Empowerment Association chairman. His contact is [email protected]