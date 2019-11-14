THE CUTTING EDGE

LAND BOARDS: For the most part of this year, Mathew Kibe claims, land control boards have not been constituted in a number of counties, including Machakos, hampering pretty essential transactions. He wonders whether Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney is aware of the hitch arising from this apparent official lapse. “What exactly is the issue? Without the land boards, many transactions involving land title deeds cannot take place.” The alternative, he adds, is to opt for the constitution of special boards, which are not just expensive but also vulnerable to corruption, as they involve only a few people. His contact is [email protected]

LIGHTS, CAMERA, DARKNESS! While he and his neighbours are grateful to the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) for the repair of the streetlights on the Port Reitz Hospital road in Mombasa and the section from the bypass to the port, Jack Okuthe is disappointed to note that they have not been functioning for nearly a fortnight. This, he adds, is a mockery of the otherwise commendable efforts that went into the installation of the lights, and it means that the local residents have to endure dark nights once again. He is, therefore, appealing to KeNHA to have the lamps urgently repaired all the way from Port Reitz to Changamwe and beyond. His contact is [email protected]

UNDELIVERED MAIL: When they recently started a co-operative savings and credit society in Bungoma, Sakari Wanyonyi says, one of the key requirements was a postal address. They went to the Post Office — reluctantly, since they did not expect to receive many letters soon — and were allocated P.O. Box 2109, Bungoma, on July 31. After paying a tidy sum of Sh10,010 as box rental fee, they were advised to pick up the keys the following day. And that is when they began to come to terms with the inefficiency that ails the Postal Corporation of Kenya. “We have since visited Huduma Centre in Bungoma nearly a thousand times without getting the keys.” His contact is [email protected]

HYPOCRITES: Religious and political leaders have become notorious for their hypocrisy, remarks Njoroge Kibe, as shown in the condemnation of what they claimed would be a lobby for gay rights — the recent ICPD+25 in Nairobi. Noting the argument that abortion and homosexuality should not be discussed at such a conference in Kenya, for allegedly being in conflict with the local culture, he quips: “Is corruption an African culture?” Njoroge states that he would personally be terrified to live in a country where decisions are made on whims of people with vested interests and who don’t care about the plight of others. His contact is [email protected]