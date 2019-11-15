THE CUTTING EDGE

MARIGA SKILLS: Jubilee’s Kibra parliamentary by-election candidate, McDonald Mariga, who was trounced by ODM’s Imran Okoth, may be down, but Eldoret-based gospel musician David Chegerichman is impressed that the man has the potential to excel elsewhere and still be of good service to the country, if he is given a chance. Says David: “I think Mariga has the potential to become the Cabinet Secretary in charge of sports. This is because he understands all the issues regarding sports, especially in Kenya.” David hopes that should the President decide to reshuffle his Cabinet, then Mariga should be put in charge of that important portfolio to cater for the youth of the country. His contact is [email protected]

DROPOUTS: For the past three years, Kevin Ochichi moans, Nakuru West Constituency has seen a sharp increase in the number of children dropping out of primary school. This, he adds, calls for a thorough investigation to establish the real causes, but the parents must also get fully involved by making an effort to explain to their children the benefits of getting an education. Ken states: “According to some research that was done recently in Menengai Ward alone, most of the school dropouts are from poor families. The causes include lack of fees, poor parenting, peer influence, and failure by the government to fulfil some of its promises to the education sector.” His contact is [email protected]

POWER GAMES: A village deep in Meru County, Matiandui, Jackson Ngera reports, in 2012 was given hope of electricity connection that has never been fulfilled some seven years later. A power line was installed from Kangeta to Kalimbene market and the villagers thought their homes would then be easily connected from there. It never happened, and to rub salt into the wound, the staff at the Kenya Power office in Meru Town have not been of much help, only explaining that the area was meant to benefit from the Last Mile Connectivity Project, which appears to have run out of steam. “Can Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter, please, come to our rescue?” pleads Jackson, whose contact is [email protected]

UBER WOES: Taxi-app hailing company Uber risks losing clients that it has managed to attract since it came into the Kenyan market several years ago, warns Mombasa resident Carey Yiembe. The company, he advises, had better move quickly and retrain drivers if it hopes to retain the users who are fed up and now prefer calling its competitors. “After booking a vehicle through the app, some drivers will not even bother to get in touch with you for over five minutes, and then it turns out that they were still completing their other trips. This is infuriating, and your rivals will fill the void being created by your careless drivers.” His contact is [email protected]