THE CUTTING EDGE

POLICE CRUELTY: The interdiction of four police officers involved in the battering of a JKUAT student and which was recorded on a video that immediately went viral is not enough, says Antony Irungu. “For several decades, the police service has been infamous for the senseless clobbering of protesters and other innocent citizens. This culture of brutality seems to be deep-rooted in the service, and sacking a few officers following an outcry will not end it.” The National Police Service and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) must try to get to the root cause of the problem, he insists. His contact is [email protected]

****

HORRIBLE ROADS: Roads in the sprawling and densely populated Buruburu Estate in Nairobi’s Eastlands are in an appalling state of neglect, says resident Alvin Porche. And he cannot help faulting the city county government’s roads department for failing to ensure that residents, who religiously pay their taxes and land rates, also get the good roads that they fully deserve. He cannot even begin to imagine how the people are expected to do their business and boost the county’s revenue without getting vital services and amenities. “The roads should be improved now,” pleads Alvin, whose contact is [email protected]

****

DOUBLE PORTION: The appointment of acting National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani’s wife, Gumato, as the chairperson of the JKUAT Council and also as a member of the Task Force on Standards and Quality Infrastructure Reforms is an insult to the many unemployed and less privileged Kenyans, remarks Bonventure Juma. “Dr Yatani is duly qualified, but that cannot justify her holding of two key public jobs at the same time. Neither Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha nor his Trade counterpart Peter Munya can convince us that there are no other Kenyans who qualify for those jobs.” His contact is [email protected]

****

TRUMP PROBE: The US congressional inquiry into President Donald Trump’s actions, which could result in his impeachment, is a useful lesson for elected officials, says Titus Gateere. Regarding Trump’s alleged “quid pro quo” telephone call to his Ukrainian counterpart in July, Titus’s concern revolves around seriousness, individual conviction, sound mastery of issues and their articulation, sticking to relevance, respect for colleagues, even if you disagree with their views, civility and voice moderation. His contact is [email protected]