THE CUTTING EDGE

LOGBOOK DELAYS: Something is terribly wrong at the National Transport and Safety Authority’s logbook processing section, moans David Motari. He would wish to hear from the NTSA why something as simple as the approval of a logbook after an ownership transfer should take more than a week. While acknowledging that some applicants do not collect their logbooks in time, this should not be an excuse to delay and frustrate the people who urgently need the document as proof of ownership of their vehicles. “The NTSA needs to pull up its socks.” His contact is [email protected]

****

DIRTY MONEY: A peculiar habit of many traders and matatu conductors, Njuguna Mwaniki has observed, is the tendency to give out change in old, dirty currency notes to the buyers of their goods and commuters, respectively, and later taking the new notes back to the bank. Happy with the recent demonetisation of the old Sh1,000 note, Njuguna urges the Central Bank of Kenya to withdraw the other denominations as well. Some of the old notes for the smaller denominations are so badly torn or dirty that they might be carriers of the many infections. His contact is [email protected]

****

BOSS FROM HELL: Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i should crack down on foreign companies that mistreat their Kenyan employees, says Kennedy Maina Muchiri, still smarting from a nasty experience. On June 21, he reports, a foreign manager of the firm he was working for assaulted him with a metallic object. He reported the incident to the police the same day but the suspect’s bosses sneaked out him of the country to avoid having him arrested and charged with assault. A month later, Kennedy was sacked for “giving the company a bad name” by filing his complaint. He still hopes for justice and wishes Dr Matiang’i could order an investigation into this case. His contact is [email protected]

****

SOUR LOVE: Fatal crimes of passion, especially among inter-racial and inter-ethnic couples, are on the increase, remarks Shukri Osman, writing from Mandera in faraway northeastern tip of the country. “The community from which the victims come from are usually bitter that their loved ones have been murdered or badly hurt by someone from a different ethnic group.” A conversation he recently overheard among matatu passengers advised that it’s safer for people to marry within their own communities. Shukri’s contact is [email protected]