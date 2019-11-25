THE CUTTING EDGE

DYNAMIC DUO: Thanks to the stellar efforts of ministers Fred Matiang’i (Interior) and George Magoha (Education), Joe Ngige Mungai remarks, Kenyans have realised that the “country can actually change for the better and it is, indeed, changing”. Education, particularly national exams, has seen impressive feats, especially in curbing cheating, “so that the candidates are, literally, getting the fruits of their labour”. But President Kenyatta, he strongly believes, deserves part of the credit for creating “an enabling environment for his CSs”, and teachers, who prepare the students, set the exams, invigilate, supervise, mark and score.” His contact is [email protected]

****

HALF-BAKED PROJECTS: As the government struggles to operate on a shoestring budget, it will need to scrutinise and confirm the need to implement some of the planned projects, says Kamichore Mutindira. His view is that there is no need to come up with half-baked projects that just gobble up the meagre resources that could have been put to better use. He cites the recarpeting of the Nairobi section of Kangundo Road from Outer Ring Road to Ruai. “Why not stop this, because the Sh900 million being spent on this would have been enough to build a dual carriageway and some service lanes?” His contact is [email protected]

****

PAIN AS YOU EARN: Obtaining Pay As You Earn records has become a nightmare for John M. Kang’ara since he received a note from the Kenya Revenue Authority’s Thika office on July 2 last year advising him to get the information from the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) or the Large Taxpayer Office. Then, he simply could not understand why the KRA could not get those details itself by asking the TSC. But it has proved difficult despite his numerous visits to the KRA and TSC. “Can somebody help me to get the records for between 1994-2005? I urgently need them at the speed KRA demands iTax.” His PIN is A001837632B and his contacts Tel 0720284517 or email: [email protected]

****

WOVEN BEAUTY: For nearly two years, Allan Kipchirchir Koech says, a man in Eldoret has been weaving very attractive baskets on Nandi Road using discarded plastic waste strips. But Uasin Gishu County askaris, in their characteristic brutal way, chased him away, accusing him of creating an eyesore. And since he had secured quite a large customer base, the county government felt compelled to give him a free stall in the new West Market following an uproar. “Kudos to Governor Jackson Mandago for recognising and rewarding his efforts.” His contact is [email protected]