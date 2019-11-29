THE CUTTING EDGE

PUNGUZA MIZIGO: The high-voltage bickering and political tension that preceded the release of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report “was, after all, quite uncalled for”, remarks W. Kimariech. Apart from generally proposing the maintaining of the status quo, he believes, the report was just crafted to “massage the egos of the powers that be and never for posterity”. Expanding the Executive in the midst of the bloated public wage bill and runaway corruption, he adds, is tantamount to jumping from the frying pan into the fire. “Of immediate concern is managing the economy.” However, he believes, it could still be salvaged by blending it with some of Ekuru Aukot’s ‘Punguza Mizigo’ proposals. His contact is [email protected]

FALLING NUMBERS: The leaders complaining that the 2019 National Census results slashed their numbers, says Ruth Gituma, should instead see how they can use the information for the benefit of their counties. The results, she adds, should be used for better planning for the population, developing infrastructure and providing basic amenities. Machakos and Kiambu counties, she explains, have seen sharp increases in their populations due to the growth of real estate development in those areas in response to the fast-growing demand for housing on Nairobi’s outskirts. His contact is [email protected]

PUBLICITY: Forget the so-called peculiar calling habits of Kenyans that former Safaricom CEO Michael Joseph once marvelled at, Brian Walker, writing from Malindi, says: “It seems that the more high-profile Kenyans receive adverse publicity. Instead of lying low and pretending a little humility, the more they take the next public occasion to appear even more holier-than-thou, oozing with arrogant self-confidence.” He cites Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, whom Shimo La Tewa Prison has laid claim to over some alleged unfinished business, and Busia Senator Amos Wako, who was recently banned from entering the United States. Both men, Brian says, took centre stage during the launch of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report at Bomas, in Nairobi on Wednesday. His contact is [email protected]

BAD ROADS: The section of General Mathenge Road between Ring Road and Mpaka Road in Westlands, Nairobi, which was recarpeted only six months ago, is already falling apart, laments Arif Mandviwalla, echoing Yatin Shah’s recent concern. The contractor, Arif demands, should be asked to immediately redo the job “as I am sure there should be some sort of warranty period”. “It is also extremely sad that Eldama Ravine Road has been forgotten completely and is now full of potholes.” He’s just back from a trip to Indonesia, “where you would need a magnifying glass to see potholes on tarmac roads” even in the most remote towns. His contact is [email protected]