THE CUTTING EDGE

BBI FALSE START: The BBI report launch at Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi, Asgar Sidi notes, was a good gathering that was nearly marred by bad manners. According to him, the choice of ODM’s Suna East MP Junet Mohamed as the master of ceremonies was wrong. “As an emcee, he was very unprofessional. He should not have been on the stage and the organisers should have gone for a neutral person far away from politics.” Asgar is also unhappy about the heckling of Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen, “which was not fair”. The Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator “had good points but, with Junet on the stage, this incited the crowd”. His contact is [email protected]

MUTUA'S DEBT: ‘A promise is a debt’ is a popular English saying that Francis Njuguna is determined to hold Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua up to as he draws official attention to the crying need to immediately refurbish the neglected statue of former mercurial Cabinet minister, unionist and freedom fighter Tom Mboya in downtown Nairobi. “Some time back, Dr Mutua promised to assist with the renovation of the statue. I wonder what became of this.” He still hopes the Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader will make good his promise as his Nairobi counterpart, Mike Sonko, does not seem interested. His contact is [email protected]

RIGID LICENSING: The advent of the 47 counties was meant to revolutionise and bring services closer to the people, but this has not happened fully as some old regulations are still in force, remarks Kio Njenga. He cannot, for instance, understand why the counties still hold onto the tradition of having all licences renewed in January. “If, say, I open my business in June, why can’t I be issued with my trading licence that expires in June of the following year, just like insurance premiums and even loan repayments?” This rigid system, he adds, just hampers the ease of doing business. “Staggering the licensing would ensure more compliance, all-year-round revenue and the weeding out of corrupt officers.” His contact is [email protected]

BIASED CIVIL SERVANTS: Civil servants should not dabble in politics and must strive to impartially serve all Kenyans across the political divide, says Julius Karegi. They should jealously guard their professionalism and avoid being misused by politicians. “We’re witnessing partisanship in the conduct of the senior career civil servants, which is wrong. Let them stick to their administrative role and avoid being involved in embarrassing political events that might make the public lose faith in them.” His contact is [email protected]