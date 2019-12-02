THE CUTTING EDGE

BAD ROADS: It’s a big shame for billions of shillings in taxpayers’ money to be spent on recarpeting roads in Nairobi with pretty little to show for it, says Shobna Shah, angered by the stalled Ring Road in Westlands. “Just five months after it was refurbished, the 12-kilometre General Mathenge Road is in shambles. To make matters worse, the parallel Eldama Ravine Road has been closed for months, causing traffic jams on this main road, and the potholes are making it worse.” And the area has two of the biggest hospitals in the city and numerous schools! Her contact is [email protected]

****

OVER-BILLING: Okumba Miruka laments the “erratic billing” by Kenya Power at his Bondo home in Siaya County. Okumba says he has been receiving excessive bills for his account, No. 34557058, since October. His monthly consumption was always less than Sh450, but on October 2 he was slapped with a Sh5,790 bill, which he settled, assuming that the previous bills were estimates. But on October 31, a bill for Sh7,512 arrived. Alarmed, he visited the Kenya Power offices and was directed to one Tom Orada, said to be in charge of Nyabera, Uyoma, who promised to visit his home. Interestingly, his latest bill, sent on November 29, is Sh46. His contact is [email protected]

****

KUSI IDEAS FESTIVAL: For the benefit of Githuku Mungai, who asked about the meaning of Kusi, the name of an upcoming meeting in Kigali, and others, comes the answer from the secretariat of the Kusi Ideas Festival. It says: “Kusi is a southerly monsoon trade wind in the Indian Ocean that made the movement of goods, people and services possible, thereby facilitating cultural, political and economic exchanges between the East/West and Africa, and also amongst African states. The Kigali festival has been named after this trade wind.” It expects the exchange of ideas to “come up with solutions to some of Africa’s most pressing issues”. Its contact is [email protected]

****

SHODDY WORK: The rains that have been pouring across the country have also exposed the shoddy construction of roads, says James Githinji. A rather muddy audit of the roads has brought to light the substandard work, and the guiltiest party, James claims, is the local companies. He wishes they could be blacklisted. “All the superficial layers of tarmac, together with the hardcore used by some local companies to repair or construct the roads, has been washed away by the current heavy rains.” His contact is [email protected]