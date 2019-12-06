THE CUTTING EDGE

DISATER: The heavy rains should have been a blessing but they are wreaking havoc, says Bonventure Juma. “From the landslides in Elgeyo-Marakwet and West Pokot counties to the flooded streets of Nairobi, there is evidence of the lack of disaster preparedness. Ordinary Kenyans, on the other hand, have failed to heed to warnings from the Meteorological Department. Fixing the poor drainage in the urban areas and getting the people involved in unclogging drains will be key to solving this perennial problem. As we mourn the dead, let’s learn from experience and take the necessary measures to avoid such calamities in future." His contact is [email protected]

COHESION: The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) has all along been highly-publicised, sometimes even overshadowing government programmes, remarks Kipkurui Segut, who wonders whether the constitutional changes being mooted are really necessary. He fears that the majority ordinary Kenyans might not have much of a say in the proposed reforms if the amendments are effected through Parliament. However, he fears that the BBI could badly undermine national cohesion and end up doing more harm than good. “Kenyans should be cautious as the politicians know what they want, and they could just lead the people astray.” His contact is [email protected]

MISSING CARD: As the candidates who sat the 2019 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination wait for the results to be released soon, Violet Mtangazaji is upset with the Postal Corporation of Kenya for failing to deliver a success card she sent to her niece at a school in Oyugis, South Nyanza. Violet posted the card last month at Westlands Post Office in Nairobi to Elsha Ochoma, who sat the exam at Kotieno High School, P.O. Box 412, Oyugis. By the time she completed her papers, the card had not arrived. She wants to know where the card went. “It was weighed and I paid the right amount. What happened to it?” Her contact is [email protected]

GENDER-BASED VIOLENCE: A father of daughters, a loving son of his mother, a brother to sisters, an uncle to many girls and a relative and friend of many good women, Chris Kiriba is terribly angry about the high incidence of rape and the increasing cases of macabre killings of women. He is convinced that the punishment being meted out to the rapists is not deterrent enough. Chris is convinced that naming and shaming these beasts is the way to go. He is also prescribing the castration of the offenders and branding them with the capital letter 'R' on the forehead and cheeks to carry prominently and permanently the evidence of their horrific crime. His contact is [email protected]