THE CUTTING EDGE

COSTLY DIGITAL: The cost of the new plastic smart driving licence issued by the NTSA is exorbitant and Sammy Munanu can’t see why this is so. “When the paper booklet was in use, the cost of renewing a driving licence was Sh1,650 for three years. Upon the introduction of the new plastic cards, the cost was almost doubled to Sh3,050. If you factor in the cost of processing the plastic card, I would have expected a modest cost of, say Sh500 or Sh600 and, therefore, roughly Sh2,150 for the new licence.” He wants the cost reduced or the card’s validity extended. His contact is [email protected]

****

BEST PRACTICE: Kenyans should always be ready to learn from the very best to improve their performance in executing major projects such as the development of infrastructure, especially roads, says Ruth Gituma. “I always get very worried whenever I see workers of a local contractor repairing roads in Nairobi. The manpower and methodology are very different from those of the Chinese and other foreigners.” To her, this explains why the roads built by foreign firms are superb, quite unlike those by local firms, which within a very short time develop massive potholes. Ruth advises Kenyan contractors not to feel ashamed about learning from others. Her contact is [email protected]

****

GRADUATION GRIDLOCK: Kenya Medical Training College should rethink the idea of having just one big graduation ceremony in Nairobi for its graduands from all the constituent colleges, urges Andrew Limo, reflecting on the needless logistical challenges. This year, he laments, posed a serious problem thanks to the heavy rains and the endemic traffic jams that were made even worse by the many motor vehicles ferrying people to the venue. “Life in the city is made unnecessarily stressful for both residents and visitors. Why can’t they devolve such events to the regions or even the individual counties where the various colleges are situated?” His contact is [email protected]

****

BONUS BIAS: “To reduce the number of those who qualify for bonuses, some companies, especially in the financial sector, give extremely high targets that continue to be raised as the year progresses,” Peter Waswa laments. “But the senior managers, particularly the CEOs, get their bonuses as a percentage of the overall profitability of the companies, earning sinful hundreds of millions.” A large number of staff who didn’t “perform” are left out despite having greatly contributed to the profitability. “Wait a minute, was slavery abolished in 1865?” he quips. His contact is [email protected]