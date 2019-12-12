THE CUTTING EDGE

ILLNESS COINCIDENCE: Could senior government officials accused of graft be feigning illness whenever they are dragged to court to answer charges? asks Nairobi resident Ruth Gituma, without naming names. She poses: “What a coincidence that every time one or the other senior public servant is accused of corruption and taken to court, he or she suddenly 'falls sick' and requests to be admitted to the Kenyatta National Hospital's private wing? Could this be a gimmick to avoid mixing with others in the police cells or prison remand?" She wonders whether there are no qualified medics to attend to those who fall ill while in remand prisons?” Her contact is [email protected]

****

FATHERLESS CITY: With Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko facing graft charges, Francis Njuguna now wonders whether the residents could have dug their own grave by failing to force him to appoint a deputy governor nearly two years after Polycarp Igathe resigned. As a result, he moans, the residents now face the possibility of having a fatherless city as Sonko battles the corruption charges against him. The looming crisis, Francis adds, could easily have been avoided by having the deputy governor assume the responsibility of running the city until in the meantime. “A deputy would have come handy in our hour of need.” His contact is [email protected]

****

EQUAL TREATMENT: Whenever Kenyans holding high-profile jobs are caught on the wrong side of the law, they begin to complain about ill-health, when all along they have been quite okay, says Eliab Otiato. These suspects, who can afford to hire top lawyers, he adds, then instruct them to inform the court that they are in poor health and should, therefore, not be remanded in police custody like ordinary Kenyans. “Someone who has been bubbling with energy now suddenly requires urgent medical attention?” Though hesitant to cast aspersions on the health professionals attending to them, Eliab would like the prominent suspects treated just like the rest when charged. His contact is [email protected]

****

YOUTH DEBATE: The common talk that the youth of Kenya are marginalised is a nonsense that David Langat will not buy. Just slightly over the youth group, he says young men must strive to make a mark instead of just grumbling. He adds: “After all, we have some young senators and a few governors, who are also just a disgrace to the country.” These young leaders, he adds, have failed the country like their older counterparts, after being given an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of their voters. “Please, give us a break on this issue of youth!” His contact is [email protected]