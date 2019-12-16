THE CUTTING EDGE

NATURAL BEAUTY: Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley stood out during the 56th Jamhuri Day celebrations in Nairobi, wearing her natural hair beautifully embroidered with traces of grey, remarks Taabu Tele, mesmerised by what he calls the special guest’s executive beauty. “While she has a fashionista soulmate in First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, who has also made natural hair her signature style, the same cannot be said of the many female VIPs who burden their scalps with expensive weaves and horse hair.” Ms Mottley “epitomises natural beauty as her poise radiated elegance packaged in simplicity while still commanding executive authority”. His contact is [email protected]

DISCRIMINATION: Gerishon Mwangi is not so happy with the NHIF, alarmed that members suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure have not been getting their medication lately. The elderly members are prone to two illnesses and Gerishon thinks it’s unfair for NHIF-approved facilities to send them elsewhere to get those medicines at a higher price. “This is not just inhuman, but also discriminatory. There is no better-diversified medical insurance pool than the NHIF in this country. After a 19-year-old gets the first job, the employer is obliged to ensure registration with NHIF.” He wishes the elderly could get free medical care. His contact is [email protected]

FEMALE COACHES: There is something wrong with one of the categories in the Sports of Year Awards (Soya), the Coach of the Year, says Priscilla Jean-Louis, an Under-19 girls coach. She would like to know how the list of the nominees is drawn up. “Check out these numbers. Only eight out of 20 are girls’ teams and not a single female coach is on the list. I’ve been to some of these games to know that many female staff are reduced to babysitting roles during the trips/matches.” This scenario, Priscilla laments, “is duplicated in the national teams, where a majority of the women’s teams are coached by men” Her contact is [email protected]

REASON FOR THE SEASON: The festive season, when Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, is here once again and, with it, a lot of excitement and loads of fun. However, Paul Maina is disappointed that the emphasis during this holiday has little to do with spirituality, and the teachings, as the birth of Christ is seen by many as a time to get drunk. What is needed, according to him, is a moment to reflect on salvation, and he hopes that true Christians will see the need to shun the negative behaviour. His contact is [email protected]