THE CUTTING EDGE

USELESS COINS: After the demonitisation by the Central Bank of Kenya that saw the old Sh1,000 banknote phased out, Catholic priest Felix Kasomo says the next to go should be what he calls “useless coins”. Since the CBK is through with mopping up the currency notes believed to have been hoarded by the masters of graft in their homes, Fr Kasomo wishes CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge could consider phasing out Sh1 coins. “Some people are hoarding these coins not because the coins are proceeds of corruption but they are useless in today’s economy. Even if you have a million in coins, banks and business people will look at you as a lesser millionaire! Up to you CBK.” His contact is [email protected]

PARKING FEE: Nairobi, like many of all the other 46 counties, has a huge, apparently insatiable, appetite for increasing revenue through the introduction of high charges and levies, but with no commensurate services to the residents, moans Ruth Gituma. The city county leadership, she adds, cannot in any way justify its recent attempt at doubling the daily parking fee in the city centre to Sh400. “We have basic roads which are falling apart with zero (maintenance) input from the county. No walkways, too. How can we entrust the administration with more levies and charges?” Her contact is [email protected]

DRIVING LICENCE: Can the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) clarify whether the message doing the rounds on social media about a driving licence requirement is authentic? asks Andrew Limo. According to the message, which is being liberally forwarded on the various social media platforms, motorists are required to validate their driving licences on the e-Citizen portal by December 31 by sending one’s national identity card number to a premium-rate SMS short code. “Since all licences are now renewed on the same e-Citizen portal, why should one keep on spending more money to find out if their driving licence details are still there?” His contact is [email protected]

ROAD SAFETY: The NTSA’s decision to suspend the operating licence of Modern Coast bus company following an accident on Mombasa highway in which seven people were killed and scores of others injured, and which was reinstated after just one week, is one W. Kimariech says typifies the inept public transport management. The short-lived ban, he adds, “was not only frivolous but also a confirmation of their knee-jerk reactions to a serious problem. If serious, the NTSA should do an audit of all public transport companies and saccos.” His contact is [email protected]