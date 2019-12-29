THE CUTTING EDGE

UPSIDE-DOWN PLANNING: What Boniface Muindi cannot understand is why a national roads agency would sanction a major construction or repairs on a key highway at the busiest time of the year. This, he claims, is what happened on Christmas Eve, the peak of the travel for the holidays, when the Thika Superhighway was closed for the erection of a footbridge, resulting in a major gridlock that saw many travellers spend the night on the road. This, he claims, is the most tangible confirmation that there are people who are not up to the task. His contact is bfmu[email protected]

PROBLEM SOLVER: Also getting kudos for exemplary service is National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) road safety manager Guyo Bora for unlocking a problem that had given Irene Rimongi sleepless nights for quite a while. Says Irene: “I would like to thank Mr Bora of the NTSA headquarters at Upper Hill, Nairobi. I had been stranded for two good weeks as my logbook hadn’t been updated in the system, and I was staring into a third one. While looking all confused and lost at the NTSA offices, he approached me, introduced himself, asked what my issue was, and lo and behold! It took less than 15 minutes for the issue to be resolved. Thank you, Sir, and happy holidays!” Her contact is [email protected]

GOOD SAMARITANS' DAY: The Cabinet decision to turn the traditional Boxing Day into Utamaduni Day to ostensibly make it more relevant to Kenyans does not wash with James Muthui. This day, he adds, comes after Christmas, when most of the people will have had a good time with their families and friends, and it doesn’t make sense to get them thinking about getting immersed in culture. According to him, this is the time for remembering and sharing meals and other goodies with neighbours and the less fortunate in society. “A more appropriate name would have been Good Samaritans’ Day, to embrace and enhance the spirit of giving and sharing.” His contact is [email protected]

BULLYING 'CAGERS': Drivers’ blatant disrespect for motorcyclists really concerns George Njeru. “As a private biker (motorcyclist), I feel frustrated and endangered by other road users, drivers (‘cagers’ in our biking community lingo), most of whom don’t seem to like to share the road with motorcycles.” A damning recent example, he adds, is an incident in which the driver of a white saloon car knocked down a motorcyclist on the Thika Superhighway. But he also has a “polite” reminder for his fellow motorcyclists: “ATGATT (All The Gear All The Time).” His contact is [email protected]