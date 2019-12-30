THE CUTTING EDGE

TEST OF PATIENCE: The successful 2019 KCSE exam candidates, their parents and teachers are now a happy lot as they await the students’ transition to university, the next level of their education, but there are some frustrated people out there who played a key role in enabling this success. Adede Arabu says that two months after they did their job superbly, the supervisors and invigilators have not been paid their dues. However, the teachers who marked the papers received part payment. The Knec, he pleads, must come up with a better way of dealing with the supervisors and invigilators, who bear the brunt of the challenges during the administration of the exams. His contact is [email protected]

IMPASSABLE AREA: Key roads in Industrial Area, Nairobi’s economic hub, have been neglected by the city county government, moans Jesse Kamwaro. “Enterprise Road has had several trenches dug across it and poorly filled by some fibre optic cable companies near the Ngong River bridge. There is another near Sameer Park bus stop. The overpass at the Likoni-Enterprise roads junction was only halfway done when the contractor took his Christmas break. Likoni Road is full of potholes, which slows traffic during rush hour. Lunga Lunga and Lusaka roads flood due to poor drainage.” He urges Kura to save motorists the needless agony of using such bad roads. His contact is [email protected]

SLEEPY DRIVERS: Driver error has been cited as a major cause of accidents, with Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, the NTSA and even the KeNHA calling for utmost care on the roads during the holidays to curb the carnage. To this, Mombasa resident Justin Nkaranga cannot help adding the tendency by some drivers to doze off while behind the steering wheel. Says he: “[Insufficient] sleep can lead to disaster. Do not skip your sleep. Fatigue can lead you to the grave early. Start your journey early, arrive alive. And don’t drive while intoxicated.” His contact is [email protected]

NUMBERS: Mwangi Wanjohi says he has lately, keenly, followed Nation Public Editor Peter Mwaura’s comments as he wrote about journalists and the numbers challenge, or simply their now-legendary supposed inability to deal with arithmetic. This one, Mwangi confesses, also confuses him, though he considers himself fairly good at numbers. “Is 2019 the end of a decade or the ninth year of this decade? Do we count years from zero or one? In my thinking, 2020 will be the last year of this decade, then we start counting the next from 2021.” His contact is [email protected]