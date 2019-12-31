THE CUTTING EDGE

DISOBEDIENCE: Court rulings can be quite tricky with the parties to a dispute badly needing expert “advice from the learned friends” as they sometimes interpret them to favour their own position, says Eliab Otiato. One example, he adds, is TSC boss Nancy Macharia’s refusal to pay the salary increments of Knut members. She argues that this was as a result of a court ruling, but Eliab disagrees, saying such decisions do not apply retroactively. “Denying the teachers their rightful payments is a violation of their rights as employees. The teachers should push for the increments to be effected because they were factored into TSC’s budget.” His contact is [email protected]

BLACKOUT: On the night of December 29, Damson Ong’eri moans, there was a blackout at Koru, Kisumu County, around the local police station, but Kenya Power’s emergency service desk at its Muhoroni office could not mobilise technicians to restore electricity supply. On calling the office, Damson claims, he was told that the service was handicapped as there was no driver, and he was assured that the problem might be resolved the following day. “I was seriously inconvenienced as I could not watch my favourite TV programmes. The frequent power failures in the area have always been blamed on a defective transformer. Why can’t it be replaced?” His contact is [email protected]

PUBLIC NUISANCE: A man who recently bought land in Magutu, Ethi Location in Laikipia North Sub-County, Stephenson Wahomeh notes, badly needs a lesson in good neighbourliness. The fellow, without any warning or explanation, flew a drone over several homes on December 21 and 22. “Whether he was doing a video shoot and recording or some kind of surveillance, I’m convinced that this was in disregard of the Civil Aviation Act 2013 and a blatant breach and infringement of his neighbours’ privacy.” He would like to know whether the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority was aware of this and actually sanctioned it. “And if so, then what were the reasons?” His contact is [email protected]

UTAMADUNI DAY: As the rest of Kenyans prepared to celebrate the inaugural Utamaduni (culture) Day that the Cabinet declared would be marked in the place of Boxing Day to make the holiday more relevant for Kenyans, Vihiga County has been doing it for over two decades, says Stephen Masambu. “Had the county think tank foreseen this and patented the day or name, it would be preparing to earn some royalties from the government from the very day President Kenyatta renamed the holiday.” His contact is [email protected]