THE CUTTING EDGE

ROAD OF SHAME: KeNHA has turned a deaf ear to the numerous pleas to repair the “pothole-ridden road of shame” that is the section of the Kisumu-Kericho highway between Muhoroni and Kipsitet, says Damson Opiyo Onger. “This is of great concern to the road users because several fatal accidents have occurred in the recent past, claiming innocent lives. Motorists are delayed in this seven-kilometre stretch as they are forced to move at snail’s pace due to the gaping little craters on a transnational highway linking Mombasa-Nairobi-Kericho-Kisumu and the neighbouring countries. “Can African Union infrastructure envoy Raila Odinga, please, intervene?” His contact is [email protected]

****

'DARK STREET': What a long wait it has been for the residents of Miotoni Road in the Karen leafy suburb of Nairobi, whose dream of having streetlights remains just that nearly two years on, laments Josepha Rimont. To rub salt into the wound, a year ago, they were thrilled when a gang of technicians arrived and installed 60 streetlights along that very road, but only 16 work. “All the cables are still intact, with low-hanging tree branches regularly chopped off,” she says and poses: “Why put the street lights up and then completely neglect them?” Her contact is [email protected]

****

GOING VAR: The football fraternity is yet to come to terms with the use of modern technology which is meant to make the decisions on the pitch more accurate, remarks Alnashir Walji. The credibility of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) that is being used during football matches, he adds, has already been doubted in news reports. While agreeing that technology is not foolproof, its innovative use, he is convinced, can still yield better results and necessitate its wider application and use in sports. According to Alnashir, the tech world has revolutionised our lives but it is too early to confirm the viability of VAR after closely examining the pros and cons. His contact is [email protected]

****

FATAL MOVE: Not at all impressed with the apparently hasty decision to pull down the vital footbridge on Mbagathi Road, Nairobi, that is heavily patronised by people going to and from Kenyatta Market, is James Gakuo. The decision, he adds, has shocked him because it has exposed pedestrians, who usually dash across the busy road, to grave risk. “I am really in shock because the decision to remove the footbridge has already cost us innocent lives.” Several days ago, James was on that road and was gutted to witness a hit-and-run accident at the spot. He poses: “Can someone be held to account over the removal of the bridge and yet the replacement is not ready?” His contact is [email protected]