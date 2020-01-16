THE CUTTING EDGE

LOYALTY POINTS: Following the recent unanimous vote by creditors to wind up former regional retail giant Nakumatt Supermarket, Reuben Ndegwa says yet another group stands to lose out. It is the people who had accumulated a lot of customer loyalty points that they could not redeem when the company began to flounder. “I believe that everyone, including myself, who is holding those customer loyalty points, which were actually cashable, should be included in the Nakumatt creditors’ list. The value of these points could run into billions of shillings.” His contact is [email protected]

WATER HARVESTING: If overseas benchmarking trips are the only way to resolve the sorry state and wastefulness that has become legendary in the country, Jim Webo suggests that representatives from the Water ministry and all the agencies involved in water resource development go and learn from clean, water-scarce Morocco how it is done. “We have had unusually heavy rainfall in the last quarter of last year, which is continuing. What is so difficult about building a series of dams to harvest the rainwater as Morocco and others have done? Very soon, the country will be reeling from severe drought again. We must break the chains of primitiveness that leave us so helpless against natural phenomena.”

DIMMING STAR: Supreme Court Judge Smokin Wanjala, the late cardiologist Prof Hillary Ojiambo and his widow Dr Julia Ojiambo, as well as top lawyer Fred Ojiambo, to name but a few prominent personalities, Sally Namuye notes, are among the people from Samia, Busia County, who excelled academically and professionally. But there has been “a gap of generational myopia and carelessness”. Sally is accusing the high achievers of “having done little, if anything, to inspire the younger generation to be like them, if not better”. Her contact is [email protected]

SPURNED QUEENS: The national women’s volleyball team Malkia Strikers made the country proud by sweeping aside Egypt, Nigeria, Cameroon and Botswana in the African qualifiers to the Tokyo Olympics, remarks Richard Masika. But he is terribly disappointed that the government is not showing its appreciation for the good job by the volleyball queens, who are now the continental champions. Had Cameroon beaten Kenya, he adds, their players would have received a Sh4.5 million reward each. “Kenyan players have never been given anything more than Sh50,000. Shame on us all!” His contact is [email protected]