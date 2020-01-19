THE CUTTING EDGE

PARKING SCAM: A curious Clement Mwathi wants an explanation on the metered parking at JKIA. “I recently was at the airport to drop off travellers and when trying to pay for parking, none of the machines on the ground and first floors was working. I tried four with no luck.” An NYS officer then informed him that the one downstairs was functioning but none of the machines would take old or new Sh50 and Sh100 notes. At the exit, he was told to pay Sh140, more than twice the automated machines, but the attendant was ready to accept Sh100. He’s reading a possible scam! His contact is [email protected]

****

ROAD WORKS: Responding to Thomas Yebei’s complaint that being on that road at night feels “like driving into a dark dungeon of death”, the KeNHA confirms that the surface dressing for the Kericho-Sotik highway between Kericho Town and Kaplong began in September but the works were suspended due to heavy rains. Charles Njogu, assistant director — corporate communications, says the job was to resume on January 13 and be completed in two weeks. “After that, the permanent road marking and installation of road furniture will be done. However, temporary marking of speed bumps along the entire stretch has been done.” For the details, the contact is [email protected]

****

DELAYED DUES: Former Barclays Bank of Kenya employee Martin Ndung’u, Staff No. 0389, cannot believe a company that he so diligently worked for could abandon him in his hour of need. It’s two years and four months since he started chasing his dues, which he needs to cater for his chronic medical requirements. On January 10, Martin contacted the BBK human resource department and they promised to call back on January 13. They didn’t. He would like the senior managers to know that their juniors are unable or unwilling to sort out the matter. His contact is [email protected]

****

SPEED SLEUTHS: Though he fully supports the efforts by the traffic police to curb speeding, a key factor in the increasing deadly road accidents, Dr Taji Shivachi does not like the idea of using hidden cameras. Says he: “In the civilised countries, motorists are warned as they approach a section of the road that has speed cameras, because the main purpose is to deter offenders. However, in Kenya, the aim is to surprise and catch offenders.” As a result, the handlers of the speed guns hide in the bush, exposing themselves to snake bikes and other dangers.” The NTSA, the good doctor pleads, should strive to modernise its operations. His contact is [email protected]