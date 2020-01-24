THE CUTTING EDGE

FAULTY TIMS: While the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has generally eased services such as renewing and applying for driving licences that in the past took many hours, if not a whole day, of frustration at the hands of crooked officials, the online system is not perfect, as Carey Yiembe has found out. He is appealing to the agency to update its TIMS portal. Carey recently replaced his national identity card and got a new serial number. To his utter surprise, the portal does not accept the serial number on the new ID card. “It also sends me a message that my Kenya Revenue Authority PIN, which I have used for all these years, does not exist. How, then, do I access their services?” His contact is [email protected]

LEGACY: During a visit to Murang’a County to obtain some school documents for a child to whom he is a guardian, Njuguna Mwaniki says he was appalled at the condition of the roads, especially those under the county government. However, three things for which Governor Mwangi wa Iria deserves accolades, Njuguna notes, are the introduction of a “very fast-growing variety of Napier grass”, teaching farmers the benefits of dairy farming, and subsequently introducing many milk coolers. Now, Njuguna hopes that the governor will also pay some attention to the poor roads to make his work more complete and eventually cement a rich legacy. His contact is [email protected]

KURA WORK: After he noticed that some of the newly installed traffic lights on the just refurbished Ngong Road, Nairobi, were not working, James Mutiga approached the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) official in charge of the project. He also informed him that the traffic lights at the City Mortuary roundabout had been out of order for several months. A very polite man he got to know by only one name, Mwinyi, keenly listened to him and assured him that all those lights would be functioning by the middle of this month. And true to his word, they are now working, reports an elated James. “We still have some good people in those government jobs. Kudos, Mr Mwinyi!” His contact is [email protected]

GENDER BALANCE: During the January 20 elections of the Council of Governors, John Odipo remarks, what really caught his eye was the glaring gender disparity. Just like Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, who was re-elected to his second term, the chairpersons of all the committees are men. This lack of equal representation of women and men, for which voters cannot escape blame, is, according to John, a blatant violation of the two-thirds constitutional provision that has never been effected. His contact is [email protected]