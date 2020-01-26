THE CUTTING EDGE

OWN WORST ENEMY: Exiled controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna’s tribulations, as he unsuccessfully tried to return home from his base in Canada several times, are largely of his own making, says Mwangi Karuga. “Much as he has a right to return home, he just has to realise that humility pays.” Mwangi takes issue with the former Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant for continually hurling insults at top national leaders, including President Kenyatta and ODM boss Raila Odinga, and still expecting a smooth return. Reach out to a mediator, he proposes to resolve the impasse. His contact is [email protected]

DENIED RIGHTS: The government should simply obey court orders and facilitate Dr Miguna’s return to the country of his birth, says Francis Awiti. He cites one that says the controversial lawyer be allowed to enter the country even using his national identity card. Without disclosing the source of his information, Francis claims that Miguna’s passport was snatched and destroyed by security agents when he was deported in 2018. “The State has blatantly refused to comply with various court orders.” Echoing Miguna’s view, he claims that the aggressive lawyer’s bid has been further frustrated by a “red alert” to major international airlines against flying him to Nairobi. His contact is [email protected]

DYSFUNCTIONAL NATION: The rate at which married couples are killing each other and parents slaying their children and vice versa is alarming, says Geoffrey Sendeu. He adds: “Corruption is eating at the very core of our country, seemingly immune and resistant to any antidote. Dams and rivers are bursting at the seams, and yet there is no water in our taps and we are being overcharged for domestic electricity.” Geoffrey blames the national leadership for greed and obsession with power. A locust invasion is raging, posing a grave threat, but the leaders are just preoccupied with their Tangatanga and Kieleweke divisions in Jubilee. “Where lies our salvation?” His contact is [email protected]

QUEEN POTHOLE: About five kilometres from Mtito Andei Township on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway, Francis Githinji reports, “there is the mother of all potholes” which poses a grave danger to travellers. On Friday night, Francis reports, he failed to notice it on time and the result was a potentially deadly double tyre burst — of all places, in the middle of Tsavo, the legendary land of the man-eating lions. “Within an hour, four other vehicles had suffered the same fate. Police officers said that during the festive season, some people had all their four tyres blown out.” His contact is [email protected]