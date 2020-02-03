THE CUTTING EDGE

TAXING DELAY: The long delays in issuing tax compliance certificates are a source of concern that Kenya Revenue Authority should urgently address, says Peter Muchai. Three weeks after applying and not an indication from the taxman as to when the documents will be ready, Peter is worried that unless this is resolved, he and others will find themselves stuck. “We have paid our liabilities, and any time we try to download the document, we get a message that we have a liability. We have tried to follow up the matter with the Mombasa KRA office with no luck. As electricians, we cannot renew our annual practicing licences without compliance certificates.” His contact is [email protected]

DOUBLE STANDARDS: Controversial pastor James Ng’ang’a’s Neno Evangelism Centre’s sanctuary has, apparently, for many years sat on some prime land in Nairobi’s city centre, on Haile Selassie Avenue and Uhuru Highway, that does not belong to it, notes James Gakuo. Though two wrongs do not make a right, James, however, finds the demand by Kenya Railways Corporation to take back its land from the church rather curious, saying “in the same area, there are two petrol stations. Have they also been served with similar notices to vacate the land?” His contact is [email protected]

POWER RIP-OFF: The biggest source of alarm for David Njogu has been sparked off by a realisation that the cost of electricity might just have been increased without warning, and at a time when consumers would have expected it to come down as the power generation dams have been overflowing with water, thanks to the ongoing heavy rains. David would like to know from the new Kenya Power CEO, Bernard Ngugi, if the company has increased the cost of a unit of prepaid tokens. He paid Sh2,300 at 1:47pm on January 25 for meter number 54403067330 and got 82.13 units, which is Sh28 per unit and not the usual Sh21. “Why these unpredictable increases?” His contact is [email protected]

GREEN TO GRIME: The once green and pristine Lavington, Kileleshwa and Kilimani suburbs of Nairobi are eyesores, full of dirt and heaps of rubbish, laments Mary Kinuthia. Largely to blame, Mary adds, are the mushrooming petty traders’ umbrella kiosks and the numerous car wash bays. These, she says, have been springing up, especially around the matatu stages and outside the walls of the apartment blocks that are increasingly being built in the city. “Can Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko, Nema and the Nairobi City County administration do something about this?” Her contact is [email protected]