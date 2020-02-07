THE CUTTING EDGE

MOI LEGACY: As Kenyans, fellow East Africans, and others continue to mourn the death of President Daniel arap Moi, Josphat Muindi, after apparently having a brainwave, has come up with what he considers the true qualities against which every top leader's tenure should be judged. Says he: “In my view, the tenure of a president should be judged by three things: An increase in the people's incomes (sound economic management), justice for all (efficient police and Judiciary) and security of all.” And his verdict? “Moi failed miserably on the first two and only succeeded partly on the last.” He also faults Moi for demonstrating an insatiable desire for primitive wealth accumulation at the people's expense and pain. “That is what I shall remember him for.” His contact is [email protected]

KISWAHILI: The biggest Moi legacy, according to Carol Maina, is the promotion of the use of Kiswahili alongside English as the country's official languages. Says she: "Of all the memorable moments that President Moi has left behind, the most cherished was his use of Kiswahili in most of his speeches. No wonder the common mwananchi felt at ease with his messages." She is also happy about the patriotic songs that were composed in Kiswahili during his reign and the memorable quotes mostly in that language. She wishes the current leaders could emulate that by having the BBI report translated into Kiswahili. Her contact is [email protected]