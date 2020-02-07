THE CUTTING EDGE
Friday February 7 2020
MOI LEGACY: As Kenyans, fellow East Africans, and others continue to mourn the death of President Daniel arap Moi, Josphat Muindi, after apparently having a brainwave, has come up with what he considers the true qualities against which every top leader's tenure should be judged. Says he: “In my view, the tenure of a president should be judged by three things: An increase in the people's incomes (sound economic management), justice for all (efficient police and Judiciary) and security of all.” And his verdict? “Moi failed miserably on the first two and only succeeded partly on the last.” He also faults Moi for demonstrating an insatiable desire for primitive wealth accumulation at the people's expense and pain. “That is what I shall remember him for.” His contact is [email protected]
****
KISWAHILI: The biggest Moi legacy, according to Carol Maina, is the promotion of the use of Kiswahili alongside English as the country's official languages. Says she: "Of all the memorable moments that President Moi has left behind, the most cherished was his use of Kiswahili in most of his speeches. No wonder the common mwananchi felt at ease with his messages." She is also happy about the patriotic songs that were composed in Kiswahili during his reign and the memorable quotes mostly in that language. She wishes the current leaders could emulate that by having the BBI report translated into Kiswahili. Her contact is [email protected]
****
SPEECHES: He has been keenly watching President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto lately and observing the delivery of their speeches, and Githuku Mungai’s conclusion is that they have become great gesticulators. Though he doesn’t say whether this is a good or bad thing, Githuku adds: the best example of this is in the video footage of the speech that President Kenyatta delivered recently in Washington, DC, where he was attending the American leaders’ prayer breakfast. And DP Ruto’s prowess at gestures, Githuku explains, has also been evident in many of his speeches at various functions across the country. His contact is [email protected]
****
BAD ROAD: With the ongoing upgrading of what was previously a nightmare of a road, Geoffrey Sendeu says, “it's now a pleasure to drive to the Maasai Mara.” However, he is not impressed with the quality of the work that has been done on this road. He can bet that the tarmac is less than an inch thick built on what looks like an unstable foundation. “I have also noticed some small potholes appearing here and there and the work isn't even complete. Eventually, this will deteriorate. Let's jealously promote and protect our tourism industry. I guess nearly 30 per cent of all Kenyans depend on it, hence the need to provide infrastructure. His contact is [email protected]
Have a melodious day, won't you!