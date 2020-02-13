THE CUTTING EDGE

FAMILY UNIT: On the passing of the leadership mantle to former President Daniel arap Moi's youngest son, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi, at his father's funeral in Kabarak, Taabu Tele remarks: "It was a class act, reflecting reality to see the older son, Raymond, hand over his father's baton to his youngest brother after receiving it from elders. Being a leader in his own right as the MP for Rongai, Raymond could have simply opted for the traditional route to claim the right to be his late father's heir, but instead chose political reality, given that Gideon succeeded his father as MP before becoming senator. This is a lesson to other famous families embroiled in deadly inheritance fights after the deaths of their patriarchs." His contact is [email protected]

CLEAR ROAD: After enjoying a stress-free drive on the Nakuru-Naivasha on Wednesday, Nelson Rotich cannot wait for the day when the standard gauge railway will be extended to the Kenya-Uganda border town of Malaba and trucks removed from the highway. The bliss on the road, he adds, followed the temporary ban on heavy trucks as part of former President Daniel arap Moi traffic control measures. "How I wish this could be a permanent feature. Can President Kenyatta fast-track the construction of the SGR to Malaba permanently remove the transit goods trucks from our roads?" His contact is [email protected]

JOB HUNT: The youth unemployment crisis has never been in doubt, as many able-bodied and qualified people just idle away. For Kiambu resident Samuel Mungai, it has been a painful personal struggle as he teams up with his son in the search of that elusive job. Says he: "I'm appealing to any person, company or organisation, on behalf of my son, who has a degree in computer science but has been job hunting for the last two years, having sent hundreds of applications and attended tens of interviews." He fears that with nothing coming his way, his son could just give up. His contact is Tel 0733579949 or [email protected]

SQUALOR CAPITAL: Once proudly referred to as the City in the Sun, Nairobi has descended into squalor - dusty when it's dry and muddy when it rains - laments Churchill Amatha. A city of its stature, he strongly believes, should be cleaned regularly, with rubbish collected and properly disposed of. "Cities all over the world have clean-up programmes. If you walk even for a short stretch in Nairobi it is quite tormenting. You can't think of going to someone's office because of the dust on your shoes." The problem, he adds, is aggravated by digging up pavements to lay cables and not filling them up well. "All city roads must have paved sidewalks to encourage people to walk or ride bicycles." His contact is [email protected]