THE CUTTING EDGE

CONFUSER OF PERSONS: This is a classic case of ineptitude and sloppiness, says Ruth Gituma, following up on the case of a friend of hers which has taken a record seven years to resolve and is far from over. To unravel what she describes at the “jigsaw puzzle of a wrong ID’, Ruth sends a distress call to the Registrar of Persons. Her friend was issued with ID No. 12856078, with the correct names but a man’s picture. The second time it was the wrong names. The third, it did not have a fingerprint. And, for the fourth time, she has been left holding an ID with the date of birth in the 18th century! “She has developed a phobia for the registration office,” pleads Ruth, whose contact is [email protected]

****

MY BANK BY ANY OTHER NAME: A loyal (defunct) Barclays Bank of Kenya customer of many years, Henry Ruhiu, while accepting that the recent change of ownership of the United Kingdom-based multinational’s Africa business was inevitable, is unhappy with the switch to Absa to reflect the South African controlling stake. A rather sad Ruhiu wishes that the bank did not rebrand and also drop the name Barclays for Absa. He nostalgically adds: “The name Barclays has been here in Africa for a long time before many of our grandfathers were born....” His contact is [email protected]

****

BUMPING INTO BUMPS: Though the Kenya Urban Roads Authority and the Nairobi City County roads department deserve kudos for the regular maintenance, expansion and building of roads in the metropolis in the sun, Esau Alego will only give them the full marks if they also enhance road safety. While there are speed bumps on Ring Road, in Kilimani, his only misgiving is that they are not visible enough. “This has makes many drivers to suddenly bump into the bumps (pun unintended), causing accidents and injuries to drivers and their passengers. Kindly mark the bumps by painting them in visible colours,” pleads Esau, whose contact is [email protected]

****

GRACEFUL BLEND: The elaborate military, Christian and traditional rites during the funeral of former President Daniel arap Moi, Felix Anaswa says, have convinced him that there are some good practices that should always be followed at whatever cost to give the dead a befitting send-off. Grateful to the government for according the former President a State funeral, he wishes that it could assist poor Kenyans to give their kin decent burials, too, instead of reserving this for the top leaders. His contact is [email protected]