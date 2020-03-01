LOCUST CURSE: The locust menace is getting out of control with Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, like his predecessor Mwangi Kiunjuri, making unsavoury remarks about the insects, inviting public ridicule, remarks Job Momanyi. Job is curious about the government’s apparent reluctance to say whether the costly aerial spraying of the pests has been effective. He is also worried about the adverse impact of the chemicals on the environment and the people and animals that will feed on the sprayed crops, “not to mention the Kenyans who love to feed on locusts” as a mouth-watering traditional delicacy. He cautions: “Better safe than sorry.” His contact is [email protected]

ABANDONED ROAD: The numerous potholes on 2nd Parklands Avenue, Nairobi, need to be urgently filled by the people responsible for the maintenance of the roads in the Westlands suburb, says S.K. Shah. He wonders what became of the special motor vehicle-drawn handy machine acquired for use in fixing the potholes quickly and efficiently. “These potholes can be seen clearly during the day and there is no need for the street lights to remain on during the day for many weeks. Please, fix the potholes and switch off the street lights during the day.” His contact is [email protected]

BAD CHOICE: A man who really values his entertainment, Patrick M. Mbugua, is not amused at the shabby treatment he has lately been subjected to by MultiChoice, though he is fully paid up on his subscription on the popular DStv service as he has always done over the years. Says the Nairobi resident: “Somebody at MultiChoice is, certainly, sleeping on the job. My bill for account, No. 4135536362, is fully paid and they keep on disconnecting even after sending my payment details to them via email. It is even more annoying when you call them and they keep on telling you to read on the phone the payment details.” His contact is [email protected]

DOUBLE CHARGE: Hospitals all over the world, Prof Chris Macoloo says, have a special consideration for patients going for follow-up consultations. He is, therefore, surprised that Nairobi Hospital does not seem keen on or aware of this. He was at the hospital in January and the doctor sent him to the laboratory for tests. But it turns out the doctor goes to the hospital once a fortnight. However, when he eventually returned to see the doctor, he was told to pay the consultation fee afresh. “Systems and regulations are intended to make work easier, and not to lord it over patients,” says the disappointed don. His contact is [email protected]

WATER GRAFT: On visiting Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company’s website, Diana D’souza notes, one finds thousands of complaints about the pathetic service to city residents and the blatant corruption of some of its officials. These people, Diana remarks, are the ones who supply the mushrooming illegal car wash bays with water, which they deny the residents who badly need it for domestic use. “The hypocrisy does not end there. They suggest you use water bowsers, which again the same corrupt people operate. If the authorities are serious about stamping out corruption, they should visit this and other public service websites to read the complaints.” Her contact is [email protected]

ASS LANE: Though happy with bypasses and superhighways replacing “the old narrow cattle-track-like roads” in Nairobi, Alex Kioko feels that an essential addition has been ignored: Ass lanes. These beasts of burden still ferry water and perishable goods such as groceries. “From Outer Ring Road to the Eastern, Southern and Northern bypasses and Mombasa Road, the donkeys interfere with the traffic flow, cause accidents and pollute the environment, not to mention the mess they create during mating.” He would wish to see the animals off the highways. His contact is [email protected]