TOILET PAPER: One consequence of the Covid-19 scare — panic buying, especially of toilet paper, in Nairobi — has Tom Mwiraria waxing historical. “American Joseph Gayetty invented toilet tissue in 1857. Before this, wealthy people cleansed themselves with wool, lace or hemp while the poor used their hands, rags, wood shavings, leaves, grass, hay, stones, sand, moss, water, snow, plant husks, fruit skins, seashells, or corncobs, depending on the country, weather or social customs. In Ancient Rome, a sponge on a stick was commonly used. Jews used broken pottery jugs and pebbles. Our ancestors used soft leaves, but woe unto you if you plucked the stinging nettle!” His contact is [email protected]

***

HANDWASHING APPEAL: The new Health Cabinet Secretary, Mr Mutahi Kagwe, has taken up his role with gusto, tackling the coronavirus epidemic. But from Ruth Gituma is an appeal for handwashing points. “There’s a need to put in place those simple but effective preventive measures such as having handwashing points at all the public transport terminuses and in the busy streets.” In Nairobi, the key areas crying out for attention are Jeevanjee Gardens and Uhuru Park.” She is also calling for increased public sensitisation on personal hygiene. Her contact is [email protected]

***

ROAD FRAUD: While the country has done quite well in the infrastructure development, with some good highways and bypasses built in recent years, the condition of most of the roads, especially in the rural areas, is rather wanting, says George Kasure. Though a developing country with limited resources, George says, we can do better. He cannot help faulting the leaders for allowing shoddy work in some places and fraudulent tenders. “Some roads that are indicated in the records as having been completed and in good condition are not. Farmers need good roads to transport their produce to the markets. Crack down on the underperforming contractors.” His contact is [email protected]

***

WASTED ELECTRICITY: The wastefulness that has sadly become synonymous with Kenya Power is apparently not confined to Nairobi and other major towns; it seems to be taking root in the faraway urban centres as well, as Mustapha Khalib has documented in the northeastern region — specifically Iftin Ward in Garissa Township Constituency, Garissa County. “I’ve been wondering why, in the past three months, whoever is concerned has not been switching off the street lights during the day. This is negligence of the highest order.” His contact is [email protected]

***

CLASH OF SYSTEMS: The installation of an administration and financial management system at Maseno University, which was expected to enhance efficiency, Mulatya Makwele moans, has become a source of perennial frustrations for the students. The problem at the ‘University on the Equator’, he adds, has been compounded by having the new and the old systems run parallel instead of switching off the latter. “The two systems often show different fee balances and grades, and our request to the university management is to solve the problem for smooth administration and learning. We also request an extension of time to register in the new system.” His contact is [email protected]

***

BLOOD THEFT:“Blood money” is how Githuku Mungai sees the shocking reports of blood theft. “Some Ministry of Health employees have sold donated blood to a foreign country. Did they do that so their families can eat well? Shame on them! Oxford Dictionary should now slot in a third definition of blood money, besides the two: Money paid in compensation to the family of someone who has been killed or money paid to a hired killer. It should read, “Money paid to the seller of stolen donated blood.” His contact is [email protected]