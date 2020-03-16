IGNORED 'BEDROOM': The news about the massive road projects being carried out, especially in the Mt Kenya region, may be a good indication of the desired development of national infrastructure but has left Wycliffe Makori with a bitter taste in the mouth. He feels a sense of betrayal as one of the places often referred to as “Nairobi’s bedroom”, for housing many of the city’s workers, northern Kajiado County, appears to have been ignored. He cannot understand why, for instance, the dualling of Ngong Road from Karen to Ngong Township, and Magadi Road from Bomas of Kenya junction to Nkoroi, cannot be done now and yet the residents also pay taxes. His contact is. [email protected]

DOG INVASION: Madaraka, between Nairobi West Shopping Centre and Strathmore University, is a lovely residential area, and the only grouse that Patrick Korir has had was about dilapidated roads, which seem to have been patched up. Now, he is unhappy about hordes of "mongrels of all shapes and sizes". He adds: "The ever-increasing number of dogs needs to be checked before the mongrels, which have lately been patrolling the area at night with much more confidence than the residents, take over the place." The dogs rule Ole Sangale Road day and night.

SPORT DATA: The question the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics missed is on sports, says Elder Kenn. With Kenya a renowned sporting nation, especially in athletics, Elder adds, there is no way the bureau could purport to have captured every vital information after leaving it out. "The sports question would have enabled the government to gather useful information for the planning. "We need to know the exact number of fans of football, athletics, swimming, hockey, volleyball, indoor games, so on. This will capture the many Kenyans who can't understand what happened to those state-of-the-art stadiums they were promised by Jubilee almost 10 years ago."

DEPLORABLE ROADS: Ngorika, a once-vibrant, fast-growing township in Nyandarua County that supplied fresh farm produce to Nakuru and Naivasha towns, has become almost inaccessible, moans Njuguna Mwaniki. The roads are so bad that people have to take longer routes to get there. Having just learnt from the grapevine that Governor Francis Kimemia comes from this area, Njuguna would only wish to remind him that, even as he rightly looks at the bigger picture in his efforts to help develop the county, charity begins at home, indeed.

COMPOSURE: During the recent funeral of Deputy President William Ruto's Harambee Annex office police guard Kipyegon Kenei in Nakuru County, Taabu Tele says, he was quite impressed by the bereaved father's demeanour and conduct. "Amidst the profound grief, John Chesang won hearts and minds with his sober sentiments, warning the killers that they will not go unpunished, but without pointing fingers or letting emotions overwhelm him. Tabu wishes the reckless and heartless politicians could, for once, take a leaf from Mzee Chesang's handling of his heartbreak and begin to "respect grieving families instead of exploiting such grief to promote their selfish interests".

LAW OF THE JUNGLE: Since Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko's suspension following his arraignment over procurement fraud, parking on River Road has become a nightmare, laments Pritesh Shah. The law of the jungle has set in with some people creating illegal loading zones. "Some are so rude that they have taken over county parking spaces and will force you to remove your vehicle if you park there. The city county is losing revenue that it badly needs. Can someone, please curb this nuisance?"