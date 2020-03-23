MASK APPROACH: The Sars-Cov-2 coronavirus disease, Covid-19, Jonathan Marete remarks, “has caused untold health challenges and socioeconomic disruptions across the world”. There are near lockdowns in Italy, France and Spain and elsewhere, where movement is severely restricted with streets empty, he adds. But there must be a simple and inexpensive way of avoiding a similar situation in Kenya, says Jonathan. “Medics recommend the use of face masks. If we assume we all have the virus and nobody can get out of their house without a mask for the next 21 days, and we observe hygiene, we will have isolated everyone who has it by the end of the period.” His contact is [email protected]

***

WORSHIP: Prof Chris Macoloo, who describes himself as a devout and practising Catholic, is unhappy about “the obdurate and flippant manner” in which his church is treating Covid-19. Many priests and church members, he adds, have succumbed to the epidemic in Italy. “Why would the Catholic Church in Kenya want to expose its priests and faithful to the virus? I’m sure Jesus would have advised his 12 disciples to self-quarantine. It is not merely going to some physical space called the church which brings people closer to God. It is one’s faith” His contact is [email protected]

***

VELVET GLOVE: As medical experts and other scientists intensify the search for a vaccine or cure for the dreaded coronavirus, Tom Mwiraria is not just sitting back. With thousands of deaths and hundreds of thousands of infections reported, Tom has figured out a “Covid-19 detection hypothesis”, which he wishes could be examined and considered for its efficacy by those in the frontline in taxing brainpower to yield the relief that the world now craves. He poses: “How about using hand gloves which change colour after coming into contact with Sars-Cov-2, the agent that causes Covid-19?” He will be happy to continue the conversation through [email protected]

***

STOPPING REGGAE: The message that has been driven home by the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) proponents using South African music icon Lucky Dube’s hit song, Nobody Can Stop Reggae, is, contrary to S.K. Chege’s claim, still intact, says W. Kimariech. “I am not sure if my old school English is failing me, but somebody should help Chege to distinguish between ‘nobody’ and ‘nothing’. BBI proponents said ‘nobody’, not ‘nothing’, can stop reggae. The coronavirus pandemic qualifies for ‘nothing’ classification, vindicating Raila Odinga and company. Reggae hasn’t been stopped by anyone but by a calamity.” His contact is [email protected]

***

SWEET WATER NEWS: Some good news from Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company for the residents of Uthiru and Kangemi on the city’s western outskirts. The company says that a pipe from Pork Centre that was damaged by a road contractor, causing the water shortage they are suffering, is finally being repaired. “We wish to inform Stephen Ngote and other residents that the contractor has been on site since Friday to do the repairs and ensure that normal water supply is restored. We urge our customers to report any water or sewer problems by dialling *888# and following the prompts.” They can also e-mail [email protected], the Corporate Affairs Department advises.

***

RWANDA'S BOOK: Radical reforms are needed to drive economic recovery, says Constant Wamayuyi, as that is the only way to recover lost ground and improve lives. This may look difficult, but it is possible, he adds, and Kenya can take a leaf from Rwanda. Constant explains that Kigali’s journey to economic transformation began with institutional reforms to improve efficiency and enable better use of public resources by strengthening accountability. “We have not just stagnated in terms of economic growth but, unfortunately, also lost the ground that we need covered.” His contact is [email protected]