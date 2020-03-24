TO THE HANGAR: One of the most effective ways to stop the rapid spread of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic is to immediately suspend air travel across the globe, says Mombasa resident Justin N. Nkaranga. The infections that have been confirmed in many countries, he adds, have been transmitted through these flights. “This man-made bird is the vehicle through which the coronavirus has been spread, with more than 10,000 deaths recorded and hundreds of thousands of infections confirmed. Part of the solution to this grave health crisis, Justin is convinced, is to simply ground all the passenger flights to “curb the importation of the Covid-19 dragon”. His contact is [email protected]

***

RIGID TRADITION: The war against Covid-19 is turning out to be tough for most rural residents, says Daniel Maiba, writing from Maseno University. “Talk of using sanitisers. Well, a good number of the rural people have no idea what this is all about. Maintaining a distance of one metre between people and avoiding handshakes are also tough for them. They are used to their culture of warmly embracing one another whenever they meet, of course, vigorously shaking hands.” Worse, information is hardly accessible without smartphones and the internet. His contact is [email protected]

***

UNHYGIENIC LOT: The Covid-19 pandemic, Job Momanyi remarks, has just exposed how unhygienic many Kenyans are. “No wonder our hospitals and graveyards are full. Simple things such as keeping ourselves and our environment clean are neglected by most individuals and the government.” He cites the unavailability of water and soap/disinfectants. But most disappointing to him is the lack of knowledge on how prevent epidemics such the coronavirus and other diseases caused by pathogens. Ironically, it is something people learn a lot about in school but rarely ever implement in real life. “We just need to maintain high standards of hygiene to stay healthy,” pleads Job, whose contact is [email protected].

***

GHOST WARD: While doing his pre-school shopping at Text Book Centre in the Galleria Mall, Karen, Nairobi, in January, Patrick Korir says he was awarded a Sh500 loyalty voucher after spending more than Sh6,000 on books and stationery. He was advised to redeem the voucher at any branch. But when he went back to the mall this month, he was told that he would have to spend at least another Sh2,000 to get the award! He did, but is crying foul over shifting of the goal posts. “Why introduce a reward scheme you are reluctant to honour?” asks Patrick, whose contact is [email protected]

***

ROGUE POLICE: On March 16, Peter Githinji reports, three traffic policemen were ‘on duty’ at Kahuho, near Kiserian, in Kajiado County, from about 6.30am, as usual. This, Peter adds, they do daily, even on Sundays, after parking their cars by the roadside, even though Inspector-General Hillary Mutyambai has ordered the removal of police roadblocks. With the Judiciary having closed the courts over the coronavirus epidemic, he is curious to know where they take those who they arrest. “Do they lock them up in the police cells? Do they have the water to wash their hands as they continue to peruse their drivers’ licences and motor vehicle inspection documents?” His contact is [email protected]

***

POOR SERVICE: Why a mobile service provider would want to drive subscribers to a rival network is something Peter John says he cannot quite understand, especially in these days of cut-throat business competition. “I am a loyal Airtel customer and, of late, we have been experiencing serious network problems, and this despite there being a major communications mast at Ndumberi Shopping Centre (Kiambu County). Can Airtel, please, do something about this.” His contact is [email protected]