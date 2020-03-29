THE CUTTING EDGE

POLICE WELFARE: The police, who are in the forefront in enforcing the safety guidelines against the coronavirus, Cornelius Oliko says, deserve protection as they carry out their challenging responsibility. He adds: “I have noted with concern that they have not been provided with any protective gear and yet they are tasked with enforcing the quarantine or isolation decrees, bringing them into contact with those affected. This is dangerous as it exposes them and their families to the virus.” The Ministry of Health should, in conjunction with Inspector-General Hillary Mutyambai, move fast to provide the officers with protective gear to avert a disaster. His contact is [email protected]

TITHE OF DEATH: Also lauding President Uhuru Kenyatta for appointing Mutahi Kagwe as the Health Cabinet secretary, S.K. Chege says he is impressed with the new chief's meticulous handling of the coronavirus pandemic. "I wish to thank CS Kagwe specifically for banning church gatherings, and yet I am a very strong Christian. I live in the UK and services have been suspended by the churches themselves. In Kenya, worshipers are being told to attend short services, obviously for the money they contribute. They put money before the worshipers' lives."

CITY EYESORE: A resident of Lang’ata, Nairobi, Job Otieno, was elated at the appointment of Maj-Gen Mohammed Abdalla Badi as the director-general of the Nairobi Metropolitan Services. He strongly believes that the new sheriff has what it takes to turn around the city after a disastrous performance by disgraced Governor Mike Sonko. However, Job has a message for the decorated soldier: “Please, clear all the illegal kiosks and other structures on Kitengela Road in Lang’ata and collect the heaps of rotting garbage along the road, especially around the mushrooming illegal kijiji opposite Southlands Estate, which is an eyesore that must finally go.”

WORKING FROM HOME: The Covid-19 curfew calls for a "working-from-home package", says Loise Wairimu. "Well, working from home can still sound cool with good mobile network connectivity, Kenya Power tokens, a good laptop and a comfortable room." The downside, she laments, is the frequent blackouts. "The boss will be calling, wondering why the work is not yet done," Loise laments, as she puts the power utility on notice to fully play its part to enable work to be smoothly done from home.