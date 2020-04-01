THE CUTTING EDGE

HYGIENE: Gerishon Mwangi is excited about the opportunity Kenyans have to kill two birds with one stone, literally. The campaign against Covid-19, he says, presents a chance to fight cholera as well, as both have a lot to do with hygiene. He has been to market places in Nairobi and is happy that almost every trader has a little water tank and provides soap to clients to wash their hands. He is impressed to see would-be customers being encouraged to wash their hands thoroughly. “Cholera and other ailments caused by poor hygiene are being fought indirectly. May we, Kenyans, please, sustain this culture,” pleads Gerishon, whose contact is [email protected]

QUARANTINE COST: Joe Ngige Mungai is upset that any Kenyan individual or organisation would behave or act in a manner that denigrates the country. He, for instance, cannot understand why any Kenyan would not be proud of the shilling. Joe’s anger arises from a list issued by the Medical Practitioners and Dentists’ Board giving the hotel rates people arriving in Kenya and being sent into 14-day quarantine should pay. He finds quoting US dollar rates for quarantine-listed hotels rather insulting. “Let’s encourage ourselves to be proudly Kenyan. Just quote in Kenya shillings. We need to free our minds from this inferiority complex.”

BROTHER'S KEEPER: With the number of infections and deaths rising in the US, Mbiri Gikonyo is surprised that Kenya does not appear keen to assist a friend in need, and who is a friend indeed. Says he: “I’m surprised that President Kenyatta will not assist the US with doctors and other medical personnel and yet there are many such professionals, who are unemployed.” Mbiri claims there are no plans or the likelihood of these doctors being absorbed by the national or county governments. And to dispel any doubts as to what he is talking about, he says that his own daughter is one of the unemployed doctors! His contact is Tel 0733-709764/0726290815 or [email protected]

CORRUPTION: The salary cuts taken by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto and other top officials, including the Speakers of the National Assembly and the Senate, Justin Muturi and Ken Lusaka, respectively, are a good gesture meant to free funds to fight Covid-19, says David Okello. However, he laments, this does not address the theft of public funds through procurement. David claims most tenders are inflated. He wishes the authorities could ensure value for the public money that is spent on the procurement of goods and services, and it’s not always about the lowest bidder. His contact is [email protected]